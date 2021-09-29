Canada's Walk Of Fame Announces Powerhouse Singer-Songwriter Serena Ryder As The 2021 Recipient Of The Allan Slaight Music Impact Honour

Media Note: Click HERE to download assets TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Canada's Walk of Fame announced today that six-time JUNO Award winner and platinum-selling singer-songwriter Serena Ryder is the 2021 recipient of the distinguished Allan Slaight...

TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Canada's Walk of Fame announced today that six-time JUNO Award winner and platinum-selling singer-songwriter Serena Ryder is the 2021 recipient of the distinguished Allan Slaight Music Impact Honour presented to a remarkable musician, duo, or group that continues to make a positive impact with their talent and benevolence in the field of music. Canada's Walk of Fame is grateful to the late Allan Slaight, Canada's broadcast industry trailblazer and generous philanthropist, and proudly continues the legacy of this honour, which was established in 2010.

Serena joins past Honourees, including Alessia Cara, Jessie Reyez, Drake, Melanie Fiona, Shawn Hook, Brett Kissel, Carly Rae Jepsen, Shawn Mendes, The Weeknd and Nikki Yanofsky. She will be presented the honour during the Annual Canada's Walk of Fame Awards Gala at Toronto's Beanfield Centre on Saturday, December 4, 2021. A special broadcast will air at a later date on CTV.

"Being recognized for my work as a mental wellness ally through the Allan Slaight Music Impact Honour means the world to me. I promise to do everything in my power to continue to be of service to anyone who wants to keep walking the path to wellness through music and community," stated Serena.

Through her journey of self-discovery - detailing despair, heartbreak, hope, joy, and love in her lyrics - Serena is just as passionate about her music as helping others find their path to mental wellness. Her newest album, The Art of Falling Apart, invites listeners to join her mental wellness journey and helps us understand the importance of sitting with the uncomfortable moments and the wisdom in their messages.

