Canada's Top Educators Receive Prime Minister's Awards For Significant Impact Made In Their Communities

Prime Minister celebrates inspirational educators who are empowering the next generation of Canadians

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 19, 2021 /CNW/ - Day in and day out, educators across Canada are nurturing a culture of curiosity and encouraging young people to ask questions, to dream and to think outside the box. Teachers and early childhood educators have shown unparalleled resilience, determination and compassion in the face of COVID-19, continuing to keep children safe while equipping them with the skills, tools and experience they need to succeed to the fullest.

Today, on the eve of World Children's Day, the Prime Minister awarded 68 of Canada's top educators with the country's highest honours for Teaching Excellence, Teaching Excellence in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) and Excellence in Early Childhood Education. These award recipients are an inspiration to us all as their diverse and innovative approaches to teaching are helping shape the youth who will be building the Canada of tomorrow.

Today also marks the launch of the nomination period for the 2022 Prime Minister's Awards for Teaching Excellence, Teaching Excellence in STEM and Excellence in Early Childhood Education. Canadians across the country are encouraged to nominate an inspirational educator who is making a real difference in their community.

The nomination period will be open until 11:59 p.m. (PT) on February 8, 2022.

Quotes

"Throughout my time as a teacher, I saw first-hand the dedication of Canada's educators. Every day, they play the role of inspirational coach, mentor and advocate empowering the next generation of Canadians. I congratulate all the 2021 award recipients who have made significant contributions to our communities during a challenging year, and I thank them and their many colleagues across the country who continue to bring out the best in our kids. Our country is a better place thanks to our educators." - The Right Honourable Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

"Teachers and early childhood educators play a vital role in our society. They challenge students and children to reach for their dreams, to be creative and to always keep learning. Today, we are proud to celebrate Canada's outstanding educators who are inspiring the next generation of innovators. Thank you for dedicating your time to helping others and to creating a bright future for all Canadians." - The Honourable François- Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"Every day, Canadian youth are taught by dedicated teachers and childhood educators whose patience and devotion ensure that our children have the best possible start in life. I would like to congratulate the inspiring winners of this year's awards and thank all teachers and educators for their tireless commitment to mentoring the next generation of leaders and innovators." - The Honourable Karina Gould, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development

Quick facts

Since the first awards ceremony in 1994, the Prime Minister's Awards program has honoured more than 1,900 outstanding Canadian educators.

Award recipients are determined based on a rigorous two-tier selection process undertaken by over 140 volunteers from the education community across Canada .

. This year's award recipients were chosen from among 204 nominations across the country.

Partners that support the program include Employment and Social Development Canada, Indigenous Services Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada.

Associated links

Stay connected

Find more services and information at Canada.ca/ISED.

Follow Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada on social media.Twitter: @ISED_CA, Facebook: Canadian Innovation, Instagram: @cdninnovation and LinkedIn

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada