Innovative, Award-Winning All-In-One Sleep Device Available June 21st Across Canada TORONTO, June 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, the makers of the award-winning sleep device for babies and children, Baby Dream Machine™, announced that the highly sought after...

Innovative, Award-Winning All-In-One Sleep Device Available June 21st Across Canada

TORONTO, June 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, the makers of the award-winning sleep device for babies and children, Baby Dream Machine™, announced that the highly sought after device will go on sale June 21, 2021 at Babies 'R' Usnationwide in Canada . This exclusive Canadian partnership will place Baby Dream Machine™ in all 82 stores across the country, and on the retailers website https://www.babiesrus.ca./en/Baby-Dream-Machine-5-In-1-Children-s-Sleep-Device/C4E6CBBE.html

CANADA'S OWN BABY DREAM MACHINE TO DEBUT IN TOYS 'R' US STORES NATIONWIDE

The Baby Dream Machine™ sleep device is the expert recommended, 5-in-1 device that combines 100% natural & scientific functions to help your child get more quality sleep. It combines a Night Light, Red Light Therapy, Pink Noise Sound Machine, Cool-Mist Humidifier and Aromatherapy into one adorable device. For additional details, visit https://thebabydreammachine.com/

"Everyone at The Baby Dream Company is thrilled that our award-winning sleep device will be exclusively available at Babies 'R' Us stores across Canada", said Natalie Rebot, award-winning children's product inventor and Executive Director of Toronto-based Baby Dream Company. "We were searching for the perfect retail partner in Canada, and we're thrilled that we've found that partnership with our friends at Babies 'R' Us."

The Baby Dream Machine™ will retail for $129.00 CAD. And the three Baby Dream Machine Essential 100% Organic Essential Oils, which will also be sold at Babies 'R' Us, will retail for $19.99 CAD each. For high-resolution product and lifestyle images, please click HERE .

"As the top destination for all things toy and baby in Canada, we are thrilled to have Baby Dream Machine as an exclusive partner," says Sean Williams, Vice President of Merchandising at Toys"R"Us Canada. "We are committed to upping our product lines to ensure our families can find the latest and greatest products, and Baby Dream is a natural fit that will help make kids AND parents sleep better. We are proud to support an incredible Canadian entrepreneur in Natalie and expand their business to reach kids & families in every market across Canada."

Baby Dream Machine features include:

NIGHT LIGHT + RED LIGHT THERAPYStudies have shown that Red Light Therapy helps the body produce natural melatonin because the red hue of the light mimics that of the sunset, which informs our body that it is time for bed and to start producing melatonin. Melatonin is the key hormone that is released in our bodies that helps us fall asleep and stay sleeping. Exposing your child to Red Light before bedtime and during sleep will help them produce more melatonin and thus help them fall and stay asleep. The Red Light Therapy built into Baby Dream Machine™ was perfectly engineered to provide the exact red hue needed to help maximize natural melatonin production.

COOL-MIST HUMIDIFIER The optimal humidity levels for sleep are between 40-60%. It's unlikely your home is meeting this threshold if you are cooling/heating it artificially. By sleeping in a room that is the right humidity, you can increase the median number of hours spent asleep. The Cool-Mist Humidifier in Baby Dream Machine™ allows you to adjust humidity levels which aids your child in getting quality rest by setting the optimal humidity environment for sleep.

PINK NOISE SOUND MACHINEPink Noise, while sounding similar to White Noise, is actually a mix of high and low frequencies that is more balanced and natural than White Noise. Studies have shown that listening to Pink Noise induces more stable, deep sleep while improving sleep quality dramatically. The Pink Noise built into Baby Dream Machine™ has been sound-engineered to help improve sleep in children and is unlike anything on the market.

AROMATHERAPYAromatherapy is the use of essential oils from the flowers, roots, leaves or seeds of certain plants to help aid in relaxation using natural, safe ingredients. Used thoughtfully and carefully, aromatherapy can help children, as well as adults, feel calmer and sleep better. Essential Lavender Oil, in our Sweetest Dreams Essential Oil, is known to help calm, soothe and relax. This can be especially important during your bedtime routine. The Baby Dream Company Essential Oils are 100% pure, USDA Certified Organic and made in Canada.

About Baby Dream Company:Baby Dream Machine™ was created by two moms, one an award-winning children's product inventor & a certified sleep specialist. With their combined backgrounds, they were eager to explore natural and organic solutions that could help settle their little ones and help them get a good night's rest... And that is when Baby Dream Machine™ was born.

SOURCE The Baby Dream Machine