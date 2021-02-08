Canada's New International Travel Restrictions Complicate Access To Prescription Medications

Canada has recently imposed quarantine restrictions that affect access to adequate supplies of necessary prescription medications.

SURREY, BC, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Beginning yesterday, Canada has imposed new travel restrictions to further screen every person entering the country. This recent mandate applies to international air travelers only (those arriving by land are subject to other rules) and is meant to ensure that anyone arriving on Canadian soil is arriving COVID-free.

In addition to the existing mandatory 14-day quarantine for people entering Canada, as of 11:59 p.m. ET on February 3, 2021, international flights into Canada (existing and previously booked flights) must all funnel into one of four airports: the Montreal-Trudeau International Airport, Toronto Pearson International Airport, Calgary International Airport, or Vancouver International Airport.

Furthermore, anyone seeking to enter Canada must present their airline with a negative COVID-19 test taken at least 72 hours before departure, as well as take an additional PCR (molecular) test upon landing.

An Essential Packing Tip: Prepare Prescription Medication Supply Before Traveling

This situation should serve as a reminder to always travel prepared, especially during an unprecedented period like a global pandemic. Travelers currently cannot predict when they may be exposed to COVID-19 or face quarantines or any other restrictive situations as a result.

When you leave home or break out of your typical routine, it is advised to carry an extra supply of all your prescription medications with you, especially if you have a chronic condition such as diabetes or hypertension. Facing travel restrictions can make it more difficult to acquire necessary medications in a timely and reliable manner. Acquiring refills may prove difficult, so pack extra, and make sure to take along the prescription from your doctor in case you need it.

When travelling abroad with medications , in most cases, it is also recommended to carry it in different parts of the luggage. For example, if you typically pack your prescriptions in your checked luggage, you should start to keep an additional supply in your carry-on bag in case you are separated from your luggage for an extended period of time—or, in a worst-case scenario, if your baggage is delayed or lost. Of course, always abide by TSA rules and regulations when packing.

Package your medications in your "pandemic first aid kit," an expansion on the typical first aid kit to include needed supplies like facial coverings, hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes, gloves, and other pandemic-related items.

Ordering from a reputable online Canadian pharmacy can be a convenient way to ensure an adequate supply of prescription medications, whether you have travel plans or not.

It's possible that travel still has a long way to go before it returns to its pre-pandemic status, so for those needing to travel, it's vital to continuously monitor governmental travel and quarantine regulations, and plan ahead. Click here to check out the latest news about how the pandemic continues to affect international travel.

