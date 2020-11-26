Canada's First Pension Plan For Medical Doctors

TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2020 /CNW/ - Blue Pier™ is pleased to announce the launch of Canada's first real pension solution for doctors.

Self-employed physicians from coast to coast to coast can now join a pension plan offered by Blue Pier™ -- Canada's "Pension Plan as a Service".

Physicians practising in British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario, with specialties ranging from family and emergency medicine to anesthesiology and radiology, have joined Blue Pier.

"Most of Canada's 90,000 doctors don't have a pension plan. A lot of products promise retirement income to doctors, but only Blue Pier offers a real pension plan with doctor-customized features," said Dr. Stephen Milone, a Blue Pier Director. "The distinction matters: Blue Pier's flexibility, tax efficiency and low cost accommodate the changing needs and circumstances of doctors and their families in ways that RRSPs or IPPs don't."

"Medical professionals have advocated for decades for a bona fide pension plan for doctors, but the ideal regulatory vehicle just wasn't available. Blue Pier has now answered that call," said Tom Magyarody, Blue Pier Director and former CEO of the Ontario Medical Association.

Blue Pier Director Dr. Craig Donaldson said, "Blue Pier's approach to providing pensions to physicians is what the doctor ordered. It works for doctors because doctors helped design it." "I've been waiting for a real pension plan for a long time," said Dr. Christian Kirkpatrick. "Glad it's finally here!".

In a joint statement, Drs. Stephanie Milone, Apurva Patel, Mark Murphy and John Dufton observed "There are more than 40,000 mutual funds and 100,000 financial advisors in Canada, all competing for our business. How can doctors be expected to do their jobs and sort through all that? With Blue Pier, we can focus on practising medicine and look forward to a secure retirement."

Susan Murray, a renowned government-relations expert and Blue Pier board member noted, "This plan is ground-breaking, not only for the fine doctors of Canada who need real pensions, but for all small businesses across the country which employ most of Canada's workforce. Blue Pier is changing the pension landscape in Canada."

Blue Pier Founder and CEO James Pierlot said "We are proud to launch the first national pension solution for Canada's doctors, as part of Blue Pier's broader goal of bringing pension coverage to all Canadian workers. At Blue Pier, we embrace inclusiveness, diversity, innovation and accountability, values that will drive modernization and democratization of pensions for Canada's 21 st century workforce. We're delighted that Canada's doctors are behind us and honoured to serve them with a pension solution that can enhance retirement income security for medical professionals and their staff.

About Blue Pier™

Canada's first and only "Pension Plan as a Service", Blue Pier enables employers of any size across Canada to offer customized workplace pensions to their employees without taking on the costs, risks and workload of pension administration. Blue Pier leverages scale, technology and unique design features to deliver sustainable, cost-effective pensions with minimal workload for employers. Designated an essential service by the Ontario government, Blue Pier is COVID-19 compliant, with unique capabilities to onboard and provide services to employers and members without any need for direct personal contact.

