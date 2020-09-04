Canada's First Drag Superstar Is Crowned On The Season Finale Of CANADA'S DRAG RACE

- The Crave Original Series caps off a wildly successful first season that aired in more than 160 countries around the world -- CANADA'S DRAG RACE was the #1 series on Crave throughout its entire summer run - "In a year absolutely packed with drag...

- The Crave Original Series caps off a wildly successful first season that aired in more than 160 countries around the world -- CANADA'S DRAG RACE was the #1 series on Crave throughout its entire summer run -

"In a year absolutely packed with drag content, CANADA'S DRAG RACE managed to stand out from the pack thanks to a scrappy cast of queens who were equally likable and fierce….Canada is now an essential part of the Drag Race canon." - Decider.com

"…a breath of fresh air in the Drag Race world, offering just enough twists on the format to keep viewers interested while not throwing out what works in the franchise." - DailyXtra.com

"The reality series that gave me the most life this summer was CANADA'S DRAG RACE, which somehow injected new, Alanis- and Celine-soundtracked blood into the long-running, airwaves-saturating...Drag Race franchise." - Inkoo Kang, The Hollywood Reporter

TORONTO, Sept. 3, 2020 /CNW/ - She's here! Following a buzz-worthy inaugural season filled with emotional personal stories, fierce competition, a healthy dose of shade, extreme displays of Charisma, Uniqueness, Nerve, and Talent….and a shout-out from Canadian icon Céline Dion, the Crave Original Series CANADA'S DRAG RACE has crowned its first-ever Canadian Drag Superstar.

*SPOILER ALERT: Details from the CANADA'S DRAG RACE season finale follow.*

As was just Ru-vealed to fans around the world, Canada's First Drag Superstar, and the winner of the $100,000 grand prize, is Toronto's own Priyanka! Over the course of the season, Priyanka had CANADA'S DRAG RACE judges and audiences shouting back at her signature catchphrase, "What's My Name?!" Week over week, Priyanka's drag transformations, hilarious confessionals, and iconic lip syncs had fans wanting more, and more - Congratulations Priyanka!

In Canada, CANADA'S DRAG RACEwas the #1 series on Crave's streaming platforms during its entire 10-week run*. The series is available internationally on-demand in more than 160 countries on World of Wonder's SVOD WOW Presents Plus, also the exclusive day-and-date home of CANADA'S DRAG RACE in the U.S., and additionally, available on Logo in the U.S., BBC Three in the UK, Stan in Australia, and YES in Israel.

