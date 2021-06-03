Canada's Best Shot: Harvey's Supporting The Vaccine Sprint With Free Burgers

Harvey's is giving away $250,000 worth of free burgers to vaccinated Canadians on social and by partnering with Ontario Health Teams at vaccination clinics VAUGHAN, ON, June 3, 2021 /CNW/ - Over the past year, Harvey's has supported Canada's fight against...

VAUGHAN, ON, June 3, 2021 /CNW/ - Over the past year, Harvey's has supported Canada's fight against COVID-19, and is now teaming up with Ontario Health Teams at pop-up vaccination clinics around the GTA, offering free burgers from the Harvey's RV for those that come out to get vaccinated. The Best Shot initiative began with the Harvey's RV at Seneca College on May 29 and will continue to tour pop-up vaccination clinics around the Greater Toronto Area throughout June and July. Vaccinated guests can visit the RV located outside the pop-up clinic after getting their Best Shot to receive a free Angus or Lightlife burger and a drink.

Canadians across the country who are not able to visit the RV in-person, or that have already been vaccinated can also receive a free burger through social media. To claim, Canadians must share their vaccination selfie outside the vaccine centre or a photo of them holding their record card with #CanadasBestShot and tag Harvey's on social media. Alternatively, followers can comment or reply to a Harvey's social post sharing their Best Shot story as to why or who they are getting vaccinated for. Eligible entries will then receive a direct message from Harvey's with a unique code to use online or on the Harvey's app. There are over $250,000 worth of free burgers online that people can redeem.

"Our health officials say the best shot we have at combating COVID-19 is ensuring as many Canadians are vaccinated as possible," said David Colebrook, President, Harvey's Canada. "Giving out free Harvey's burgers is our way of saying thank you to those who are doing their part at keeping everyone safe."

Harvey's has continued taking Best Shots at the virus throughout the pandemic. During Canada's first lockdown in March 2020, all Government Healthcare Workers, Front Line Workers and their families received 50% off their orders at all Harvey's locations. Harvey's took another shot at keeping Canada safe when they partnered with hockey manufacturer Bauer. Guests were met with a Bauer hockey stick holding the payment terminal as a fun way to maintain physical distance. A portion of the proceeds of all drive-thru sales were donated to Food Banks Canada to support Canadians during this challenging time. The Harvey's RV also went on a cross- Canada tour last summer to thank frontline workers with free burgers, giving away over 100,000 burgers. Harvey's is currently giving their employees at corporate restaurants an additional one hour of pay and are following provincial legislations for vaccination paid time-off.

The next stop on the Harvey's RV vaccination pop-up tour is at the Edithvale Community Centre on Saturday, June 5. For those who live in the GTA and want to know if the Harvey's RV will be visiting a vaccination pop-up near them, follow Harvey's on Instagram at @Harveys and/or Twitter at @HarveysCanada for updates.

"Getting as many people vaccinated as possible is the goal of our vaccine teams across the City of Toronto," said Gillian Howard, Vice President - Public Affairs & Communication, University Health Network. "Our thanks to Harvey's for supporting that goal with their Best Shot campaign."

For Canadians who do not participate or are not eligible for the Best Shot burger, all guests can enjoy a Harvey's Original or Veggie burger for just $3 when they order for the first time on the mobile app or website using the code 3BURGER.

About Harvey's Harvey's is an iconic Canadian restaurant chain that has been feeding Canadian families since 1959. Serving delicious flame-grilled burgers made with 100% Canadian beef and topped the way you want them, Harvey's has been a staple in Canadian communities for 60 years.

About RecipeFounded in 1883, RECIPE Unlimited Corporation is Canada's oldest and largest full-service restaurant company. The Company franchises and/or operates some of the most recognized brands in the country including Swiss Chalet, Harvey's, St-Hubert, The Keg, Milestones, Montana's, Kelsey's, East Side Mario's, New York Fries, Prime Pubs, Bier Markt, Landing, Original Joe's, State & Main, Elephant & Castle, The Burger's Priest, The Pickle Barrel, Marigolds & Onions, 1909 Taverne Moderne, Fresh and Ultimate Kitchen.

RECIPE's iconic brands have established the organization as a nationally recognized franchisor of choice. As at December 27, 2020, Recipe had 25 brands and 1,341 restaurants, 84% of which are operated by franchisees and joint venture partners, operating in 11 countries ( Canada, USA, Bahrain, China, India, Macao, Oman, Panama, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE). Recipe's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RECP. More information about the Company is available at www.recipeunlimited.com.

