Canada's Best-in-class Vehicles Recognized With 2021 AutoTRADER.ca Awards

Leading automotive experts crown top vehicles in 22 categories, with the Genesis G70, Volvo XC40 and Ram 1500 taking home Best Overall Awards

TORONTO, Feb. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - The winners of the 2021 autoTRADER.ca Awards, Canada's most comprehensive automotive awards program, were announced today. The Best Overall Car, Best Overall SUV and Best Overall Truck were awarded to the Genesis G70, Volvo XC40, and the Ram 1500.

A fine selection of newcomer nameplates joined the winner's circle for the first time including the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Sonata and the Genesis GV80. Other vehicles that secured a repeat victory for the second year in a row include the Chrysler Pacifica and the Kia Telluride.

Each year, Canada's leading automotive marketplace and trusted source for vehicle research, evaluates more than 350 cars to determine the best new vehicles across 22 categories. The award-winning cars are voted on by a jury of over 20 expert automotive journalists, who evaluate each vehicle according to 12 key criteria of utmost importance to car shoppers.

"autoTRADER.ca is committed to providing Canadians with expert automotive advice to help make them more confident throughout their car-buying journey," says Jodi Lai, editor-in-chief, autoTRADER.ca. "As Canada's biggest and most trusted marketplace, we take great care to assemble the most dynamic, qualified jury to ensure we are only recommending the very best vehicles we know consumers will love."

The judging criteria included assessing the vehicles for their value, innovation, performance, technology and on-board features, engineering excellence, user-friendliness, driving satisfaction, design, quality of materials, fuel efficiency, safety and overall excellence.

2021 autoTRADER.ca Award Winners:

- Genesis G70 Best Overall SUV - Volvo XC40

- Ram 1500 Best Minivan - Chrysler Pacifica/Grand Caravan

- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid/Prime Best Green Vehicle Over $50K - Porsche Taycan

- Chevrolet Colorado/GMC Canyon Best Full-Size Truck - Ram 1500

- Kia Seltos Best 2-Row SUV - Toyota RAV4

- Kia Telluride Best Subcompact Luxury SUV - Volvo XC40

- Best 3-Row Luxury SUV - Genesis GV80

- Kia Rio Best Compact Car - Mazda3

- Hyundai Sonata Best Wagon - Volvo V60/V60 Cross Country

- Mazda MX-5 Best Performance Car Over $50K - Chevrolet Corvette

- Genesis G70 Best Large Luxury Car- Genesis G90

A key difference between the autoTRADER.ca Awards and other automotive awards programs in Canada is that the autoTRADER.ca Awards program considers every new vehicle available on the market, not only those that have been redesigned for the model year. As a result, the autoTRADER.ca Awards evaluated the broadest selection of vehicles available to Canadians in the 2021 model year.

"Year after year, vehicle manufacturers keep upping their game to improve the quality, value and performance of their vehicles," Lai says. "Most cars these days are great, but our awards aim to separate the great cars from the award-winning cars, which are ones that our experts feel confident recommending to Canadians. The winning vehicles are ones that our experts feel go above and beyond."

To learn more about the 2021 autoTRADER.ca Awards winners and the judging process, visit autoTRADER.ca/Awards .

