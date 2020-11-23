Canada Revenue Agency Opens Applications For The Canada Emergency Rent Subsidy

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 23, 2020 /CNW/ - Canada's COVID-19 Economic Response Plan has helped to support millions of Canadian workers and businesses throughout the pandemic. Through the Canada Emergency Rent Subsidy (CERS), the Government is providing targeted, direct relief to businesses, non-profits, and charities that continue to face the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Today, the Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of National Revenue, opened the CERS to receive applications from qualifying organizations. These organizations can now apply directly for the subsidy for the period from September 27 to October 24, 2020 through the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) My Business Account, or Represent a Client portals. Applications for the second CERS period ( October 25 to November 21, 2020) will open on November 30.

In response to concerns raised by stakeholders about the program, the Government is proposing to amend the CERS in order to allow applicants to include eligible expenses in their CERS application before the expense has been paid. This means that organizations can include rent and other eligible amounts already paid in respect of a claim period as well as amounts that are payable for the claim period when submitting their CERS applications. Amounts that are not paid at the time of the application will have to be paid no later than 60 days after payment of the subsidy.

The CRA has launched a CERS online calculator and application form that are designed almost identically to those of the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy (CEWS). The calculator guides applicants through a step-by-step process that allows them to determine the subsidy amount they can claim, based on the information they enter. The CERS web pages include detailed information about eligibility requirements, how payment periods are structured, and how the subsidy is calculated.

The CRA will collect applications over the coming days and, on November 30, process applications received to date. Qualifying organizations whose claims successfully clear the CRA's automated verification system and that are registered for direct deposit should expect to begin receiving payments starting on December 4. In cases where the CRA does not have enough information on file to process a claim, we will ask organizations to provide us with additional information so that we can verify their eligibility before we process their application.

The CRA recognizes and appreciates the important role that stakeholders are playing in providing feedback on how the CERS program will operate. We look forward to continuing to work closely with businesses, non-profits, and charities and their representative organizations as we deliver the CERS program.

Quotes

"I'm proud that the Canada Revenue Agency is once again stepping up to deliver another important program to businesses, charities, and non-profits that will help them get through the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The CERS is the seventh program delivered by the CRA since the start of the pandemic, and they have incorporated all the lessons and feedback from previous programs to provide businesses, charities and non-profits with tailored support that is easily accessible and meets their needs. Canadian small businesses owners and employees can always count on the CRA to put people first, especially during their time of need." - The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of National Revenue

"Since the beginning of the pandemic, our government has provided continued support to businesses and workers. With the application process for the rent subsidy and Lockdown Support now open, employers impacted by COVID-19 will be able to access the help they need to get through the winter and the second wave of the virus. We will continue to do what it takes to support Canadians through this crisis." - The Honourable Chrystia Freeland, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance

Quick Facts

The new CERS is a successor to the Canada Emergency Commercial Rent Assistance (CECRA) and delivers direct, targeted, and accessible rent support to qualifying organizations affected by COVID-19 without the need to claim the assistance through their landlords.

The new rent subsidy supports businesses, charities, and non-profits that have suffered a revenue drop by providing support up to a maximum of 65% of eligible expenses.

Qualifying organizations that were required to shut down or significantly limit their activities under a public health order will have access to Lockdown Support, a top-up subsidy of 25%, meaning that they could receive rent or property expenses support of up to 90%.

Eligible expenses include commercial rent, property taxes (including school taxes and municipal taxes), property insurance, and interest on commercial mortgages (subject to limits) for a qualifying property, less any subleasing revenues. Any sales tax (e.g., GST/HST) component of these costs is not be an eligible expense.

The rent subsidy parameters apply until December 19, 2020 with future parameters in 2021 to be adapted and targeted as needed.

with future parameters in 2021 to be adapted and targeted as needed. Applicants can visit CRA login services to create a My Business Account or Represent a Client account and apply for the CERS.

Canada Revenue AgencyBACKGROUNDER

The Government is taking targeted action to support Canadians and Canadian businesses, non-profits and charities that continue to face uncertainty and economic challenges because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of today, qualifying organizations can apply directly for the new Canada Emergency Rent Subsidy (CERS) through the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA). This means qualifying organizations can apply for the subsidy without the need to claim the assistance through their landlords. Applicants can claim the subsidy retroactively for the period that began on September 27 and ended on October 24, 2020.

Eligibility

The CERS provides direct support of up to 65 per cent of eligible expenses to tenants and property owners for qualifying organizations affected by COVID-19. Eligible expenses include commercial rent, property taxes (including school taxes and municipal taxes), property insurance, and interest on commercial mortgages (subject to limits) for a qualifying property, less any subleasing revenues. Any sales tax (e.g., GST/HST) component of these costs would not be an eligible expense.

Qualifying organizations that are subject to a lockdown and must shut their doors or significantly limit their activities under a public health order may be eligible for additional Lockdown Support of 25 per cent of eligible expenses.

In response to concerns raised by stakeholders about the program, the Government is proposing to amend the CERS in order to allow applicants to include eligible expenses in their CERS application before the expense has been paid. This means that organizations can include rent and other eligible amounts already paid in respect of a claim period as well as amounts that are payable for the claim period when submitting their CERS applications. Amounts that are not paid at the time of the application will have to be paid no later than 60 days after payment of the subsidy.

To be eligible, organizations must be individuals, taxable corporations and trusts, non-profit organizations or registered charities. Public institutions are generally not eligible for the subsidy. Eligible entities also include the following groups:

Partnerships that are up to 50 per cent owned by non-eligible members;

Indigenous government-owned corporations that are carrying on a business, as well as partnerships where the partners are Indigenous governments and eligible entities;

Registered Canadian Amateur Athletic Associations;

Registered Journalism Organizations; and

Non-public colleges and schools, including institutions that offer specialized services, such as arts schools, driving schools, language schools or flight schools.

Applying for the CERS

Qualifying organizations can apply for the CERS through the CRA's My Business Account or Represent a Client. Visit CRA login services to register.

As part of the application process, qualifying organizations are required to register in My Business Account or Represent a Client for a new Business Number Program Account Identifier, used specifically for the CERS program. This can be done online and takes just a few minutes. Organizations also need to provide specific information and attest that they meet the eligibility criteria for the program.

The CRA has launched CERS web pages, including an online calculator, to assist qualifying organizations in preparing their applications. Organizations are encouraged to use the CERS calculator, which guides applicants through a step-by-step calculation of the CERS and helps them determine the subsidy amount they can claim based on the information they enter into the calculator. Applicants who take advantage of the CERS calculator will be able to use the printable statement feature to enter required information into their application, enabling them to submit their claim quickly and easily.

The CRA will collect applications and optimize our automated verification process based on information gathered through the applications that are received. This will enable the CRA to process applications through our automated verification system on November 30 and begin issuing payments within 3-5 business days. As such, qualifying organizations can apply at a time that's convenient for them over the coming week.

Qualifying organizations are also encouraged to register for direct deposit as this is the fastest way to receive CERS subsidy payments. Organizations that are not registered for direct deposit should allow additional time for their cheque to be delivered by mail.

Additional information is available on the CERS How to apply web page.

CRA validation of CERS claims

The CRA recognizes that many businesses, non-profits and charities have been severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, and is making it a priority to deliver CERS payments as quickly as possible. To this end, the CRA has developed validation processes allowing many claims to be paid without manual intervention, and ensuring that interventions to verify information are handled quickly and with a minimal administrative burden.

To ensure that payments can be issued in as timely a manner as possible, the CRA will process claims through an automated verification system that compares claimant information with information already on file.

In situations where the CRA does not have claimant information on file, or where we do not have enough information on file to verify a claim, we may contact applicants to request additional information, such as lease agreements. In addition, we may need to contact third parties to validate information such as mortgage payments. We encourage organizations in this situation to provide any additional information we request without delay, as this will help to expedite the processing of the claim. A list of the types of documents we may request is available on the CERS web pages.

For more information

Please visit our CERS web pages and our CERS infographics ( Take a look at the new Canada Emergency Rent Subsidy, The Canada Emergency Rent Subsidy has got you covered, and We're here to help) for more information about the subsidy and the application process.

Canadians who would like to obtain information by phone can call 1-800-959-5525. This line offers access to agents who can provide information about eligibility requirements, calculating the CERS, or how to apply. The line is operational on extended hours from November 16 to November 27, from Monday to Friday, 9:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. local time. After November 27, it is expected to go back to regular hours, from Monday to Friday, 9:00 am until 6 p.m.

To learn more about how the CRA continues to support Canadians through the ongoing pandemic, go to CRA and COVID-19: Changes to taxes and benefits. To get the latest information please bookmark this page as we update it often, and be sure to follow us on our social media channels.

