Canada Prepaid Cards Business And Investment Opportunities To 2025: Consumer Attitude & Behaviour, Retail Spend And Market Risk

DUBLIN, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Canada Prepaid Cards Business and Investment Opportunities - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2025), Consumer Attitude & Behaviour, Retail Spend, Market Risk" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the Q2 2021 Global Prepaid Card Survey, prepaid card market in the Canada is expected to grow by 9.3% on annual basis to reach US$ 24,366.5 million in 2021.

The prepaid card market expected to grow over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 7.8% during 2021-2025. The prepaid card market in Canada will increase from US$ 22,299.2 million in 2020 to reach US$ 30,150.4 million by 2025.Almost all Canadian citizens have an existing banking relationship, helping the open-loop prepaid cards market record significant growth. Two of the most prominent growth areas for the Canadian prepaid card industry are the gig economy, where contractors receive wages on a prepaid payment instrument, and neobanks, where Gen Z and millennials are signing up for app-based prepaid accounts.Despite the fact that the banking penetration is very high, the country's aboriginal communities are mostly unbanked. Therefore, the adoption of prepaid cards by these communities to make up for the lack of access to traditional banking services is also supporting the growth of the prepaid card market in Canada. Stored-value cards appeal to employers of freelancers in Canada:

Nearly 10% of adults are working in the gig economy in Canada. According to the recent survey, close to 3.5% of the SMEs and 9.5% of large businesses uses prepaid cards to pay their gig economy workers in Canada. This is primarily due to it is cheaper and faster for the companies to get paid in prepaid cards. Prepaid cards from various businesses, including Instant Financial, Payfare, and Ceridian, enables gig workers and freelancers to gain early access to their paychecks.

Technology companies increasingly issuing open-loop prepaid cards for SMEs:

In Canada, there has also been growth in issuing open-loop prepaid cards for SMEs from non-banking players such as technology companies, including e-commerce platforms and accounting software providers. For instance, major tech brands such as Square, Shopify, and QuickBooks are issuing prepaid cards for SMEs in the country. Shopify, in particular, has considerable potential to disrupt the prepaid card market in Canada with its Shopify Balance prepaid card.

Key report benefits:

In-depth understanding of prepaid card market dynamics: Understand market opportunity, industry dynamics, key trends and drivers across 75+ market segments and sub-segments of prepaid cards in Canada .

. Develop market specific strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate your prepaid cards strategy; assess market specific key trends, drivers and risks in prepaid cards industry.

Get insights into consumer attitude and behaviour: Understand changing consumer attitude and behaviour and boost ROI. Get detailed insights into retail spend through prepaid cards.

Report Scope:

Canada Prepaid Card Industry Market Attractiveness

Market Share Analysis by Functional Attributes - Open Loop vs. Closed Loop, 2016 - 2025

Market Share Analysis by Prepaid Card Categories

Canada Open Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2016 - 2025

Canada Closed Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2016 - 2025

Canada Prepaid Card Consumer Usage Trends

Canada General Purpose Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Canada Gift Card Market Size and Forecast

Gift Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute

Gift Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Retail Categories

Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Gifting Occasion

Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Purchase Location

Canada Entertainment and Gaming Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Canada Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute

Canada Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

Canada Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

Canada Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

Canada Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

Canada Transit and Tolls Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Canada Healthcare and Wellness Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Canada Social Security and Other Government Benefit Programs Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Canada Fuel Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast

Canada Utilities, and Other Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/57399c

About ResearchAndMarkets.comResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canada-prepaid-cards-business-and-investment-opportunities-to-2025--consumer-attitude--behaviour-retail-spend-and-market-risk-301442949.html

SOURCE Research and Markets