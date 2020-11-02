Canada Post Kicks Off The Holiday Season With Release Of 2020 Stamps

This season's stamps feature the work of Nova Scotia folk artist Maud Lewis

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 2, 2020 /CNW/ - An annual holiday tradition since 1964, Canada Post has released new stamp issues to help Canadians make their cards and letters more festive. Once again this year, Canadians can make their mail merrier with their choice of stamps bearing either sacred or secular holiday imagery.

This year's Christmas issue is inspired by traditional paintings of the Nativity. Along with the central figures of Mary, Joseph and the infant Jesus, the stamp also includes an ox and a donkey - two additions made popular by St. Francis of Assisi. The Permanent™ domestic rate stamp, designed by Soapbox Design and illustrated by Sandra Dionisi, is available in a booklet of 12. An Official First Day Cover is cancelled in Sainte-Famille, Quebec.

This year's secular holiday stamps, designed by Hélène L'Heureux, feature three festive scenes by Canadian folk artist Maud Lewis. Lewis' earliest works were Christmas cards painted under the guidance of her mother and sold door to door to her neighbours in rural Nova Scotia. This issue features seasonal works from the collection of the Art Gallery of Nova Scotia in Halifax: Winter Sleigh Ride (12-stamp booklet at the Permanent™ domestic rate), Team of Oxen in Winter (six-stamp booklet at the U.S. rate) and Family and Sled (six-stamp booklet at the international rate). A souvenir sheet, depicting Lewis' whimsical cats, and a souvenir sheet Official First Day Cover, cancelled in Digby, Nova Scotia, round out the issue.

Stamps and collectibles are available at canadapost.ca/shop.

