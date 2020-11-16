Canada Post Community Foundation Announces Recipients Of $1.3 Million In Grants That Will Help Children Across The Country

118 groups will receive funds to better the lives of children, as special stamp goes on sale to raise funds for next year's grants OTTAWA, ON, Nov.

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 16, 2020 /CNW/ - The Canada Post Community Foundation today announced that 118 organizations across the country will receive $1.3 million in total grants for projects that will have a positive impact on Canadian children and youth.

The recipients include grassroots organizations from every province and territory. A list of all 2020 grant recipients can be found on the Canada Post Community Foundation website.

Foundation grants support projects for children and youth in three areas: community programs and services, including social services, arts and culture; education projects, including therapeutic and rehabilitative programs; and projects that support the health and physical activity of children from vulnerable communities or with disabilities or illnesses.

Among this year's organizations receiving grants are:

Hope Air, which provides families free flights and accommodations when they need to travel long distances for vital medical care;

The municipality of Bird Cove, Newfoundland and Labrador , to purchase indoor and outdoor sports equipment for the Bird Cove Active Kids program;

to hire a music teacher for their « Le temps d'une chanson » program; and

, to hire a music teacher for their « Le temps d'une chanson » program; and Bompas Elementary School in Fort Simpson, Northwest Territories , to purchase new Chromebooks to increase the technological capacity for their school and their students.

Over the past nine years, the Foundation has granted more than $9 million to hundreds of initiatives. They include literacy and language programs, youth outreach services, gender and sexual diversity programs, arts and recreation projects, special education programs, childhood health programs, anti-bullying initiatives, mentoring programs and many others.

The Canada Post Community Foundation raises money through the sale of a special stamp issued annually. This year's stamp, issued on September 21, 2020, will raise funds for distribution in 2021 and is currently available for purchase. The Foundation also raises funds through a five-week in-store campaign to solicit point-of-sale donations from customers, and also through a year-round employee payroll donation program. In previous years, retail locations across Canada held local fundraising events. However, in lieu of events during COVID-19, customers and the public are encouraged to donate online at canadapost.ca/community to protect the safety of employees and our customers. All funds go to organizations that operate in the province or territory in which they were raised.

About the Foundation

Established in 2012, the Canada Post Community Foundation provides grants to Canadian schools, charities and organizations in an effort to make a difference in the lives of children in our communities.

About the stamp issue

The 2020 Canada Post Community Foundation stamp issue is the work of Vancouver's Subplot Inc., with an illustration by Isabelle Arsenault. The eye-catching stamp depicts a diverse community of animals living peacefully in a bountiful tree. It reminds us that, despite our differences, we have the power to come together, live in harmony and enrich each other's lives. The stamp is available at Canada Post outlets throughout Canada and online at canadapost.ca/shop. Follow these links for high-resolution images.

