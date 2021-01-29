Canada Post Announces Recipients Of The 2020 Awards For Indigenous Students

Since 2004, more than 300 winners have been recognized. OTTAWA, ON, Jan.

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Canada Post is proud to announce the winners of the 2020 Awards for Indigenous Students. The Canada Post Awards for Indigenous Students were created in 2004 to celebrate the hard work and determination of individuals of Indigenous heritage who've embraced a renewed pursuit of learning. The awards are granted annually to select applicants from across the country, and recipients are awarded $2,000 in recognition of their efforts.

Recipients of this year's awards are:

British Columbia : Pawatsqwachitl Haiyupis, Myles Neufeld , Brittany Skov

Pawatsqwachitl Haiyupis, , Alberta : Alan Hansen , Alexandra Smith , Mark Thomas , Alyssa Wiens

, , , Alyssa Wiens Saskatchewan : Renee Lewis , Wanda Rockthunder , Charlotte Ross

, , Manitoba : Sara Corley , Brittany Laplante , Lynele Ryan , Katelyn Saultier , Courtney Smith , Natalie Spence

, , , , , Ontario : Tarah Akiwenzie , Erin Cornthwaite , Harmony Johnston , Amsey Maracle , Molly Peters , Erica Priolo , Amanda Sault , Lacey Smith

, , , , , , , Northwest Territories : Amanda Bradbury

The awards are open to all Indigenous Canadian students who have resumed studies and completed at least one full year of study after being away from school for at least 12 months. Applicants are required to submit an essay outlining the obstacles and challenges they have overcome in pursuit of further education. Each year, up to 25 winners across the country are awarded a prize.

Apply for an education grant from Canada Post

Full qualification details are available online at canadapost.ca.

