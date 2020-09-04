Canada Pet Market, 2020 Survey Findings: Product Purchasing Rates, Retail & Internet Dynamics, Use Of Veterinary & Pet Care Services, Pet Ownership Patterns And More
DUBLIN, Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Canadian Pet Market Survey 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The pets as family or pet parent trend has been ubiquitously reported, but remains central to understanding modern pet industry dynamics. Even in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and economic fallout, nearly half of Canadian dog or cat owners report that they are spending more on pet products than they used to, and another third report no change in spending levels.
At the same time, the increasing role of technology in our lives, accelerated by the stay-at-home coronavirus pandemic period, has transformed pet product shopping patterns as well as approaches to and expectations for pet care generally.
Over a third of Canadian dog or cat owners report buying pet products online more than they used to. Even so, Canadian pet owners have not taken up Internet shopping to the same extent as their U.S. counterparts. Nor are Canadians always as receptive to some of the key drivers of pet food innovation and premiumization.Moreover, the differences in pet food shopping behaviors and psychographics between dog or cat owners in Quebec, compared with those in Ontario or Western Canada, are even more important than those between Canada and the U.S.
Scope and Methodology
This report on the Canadian pet industry draws primarily on a bilingual English/French survey conducted in May 2020 of 1,000 Canadian pet owners. Canadian Pet Market Survey 2020 focuses on dog and cat food, while also providing a topline overview of broader product purchasing rates, retail and Internet dynamics, use of veterinary and pet care services, and pet ownership patterns. Additional information was obtained from consultation with Canadian pet food industry insiders, along with secondary research sources.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1: Executive SummaryReport Scope & Methodology
Scope and MethodologyMarket Overview
- Imports/Exports
- Pet Owner Spending
- The Roles of Technology
- 54, Age 55-74, 2020 (percent of dog/cat owners)
Dog and Cat Food Trends
- Retail Sales of Dog and Cat Food
- Product Usage and Purchasing Rates
- Beyond Dry or Wet
- Path for Pet Food Innovation
- Quebec, Ontario, and Western Canada & Northwest Territories, 2020 (percent of dog/cat owners)
- Overview of Regulatory Authorities
Retailing and Internet Dynamics
- Brick-and-Mortar Stores Claim Three-Fourths of Pet Product Sales
- Channel Use Rates: Brick-and-Mortar vs. Online
- Walmart, PetSmart Lead as Retail Chains
- Mondou at 33% Pet Shopper Draw in Quebec
- Ontario, and Western Canada (percent draw among those who purchase pet products in stores)
- Amazon Leads as Pet Products Website
- Customer Spending Levels: In-Store vs. Online
- Balance of Powers in Pet Food/Treat Purchasing
Veterinary Services
- Influence of Veterinarians
- Veterinary Use Rates
- Coverage by Pet Insurance or Medical Plans
- Non-Medical Pet Care Services Suffer COVID-19 Impact
Pet Ownership
- Why Pet Owners Keep Dogs or Cats
- 63% of Canadians Have Pets
- Pet Ownership Rates by Province
- Pet Acquisition Trends
- Where/How Dogs and Cats are Acquired
Market Trends and Opportunities
- Opportunity 1 - New Pet Ownership
- Opportunity 2 - Freshness, Sustainability as the New Superpremiums
- Opportunity 3 - Sourcing and Local as the New Natural
- Opportunity 4 - Private Label Pet Food in Age of Pandemic
- Opportunity 5 - Expanding Pet Food Manufacturing Capacity
- Opportunity 6 - High-Tech as Perpetual Frontier
Chapter 2: Market OverviewChapter HighlightsIntroduction
- US$125 Billion in Global Sales
- Top International Markets
- Top Global Pet Food Companies
- Top Pet Food Importers and Exporters
Overview of Pet Owner Psychographics
- Pets as Family Remains Central to Market Dynamics
- Owners vs. Other Pet Owners, 2020 (percent)
- Disposition to Spend on Pets
- Spending More Than Holding Up During COVID-19
- Focus on Value
- Receptivity to Natural Products
- Value and Values
- The Roles of Technology
Overview of Pet Product Usage and Purchasing Rates
- Pet Food and Treats
- Standard Pet Medications
- Pet Durables/Hardlines
- Pet Clean-Up and Grooming Products
- Digital and High-Tech Pet Monitoring Products
- Pet Training/Obedience or Calming/Anxiety Products
Chapter 3: Focus on Dog and Cat FoodChapter HighlightsPet Food Category Overview
- Retail Sales of Dog and Cat Food
- Usage Rates for Pet Food and Nutritionals
- Beyond Dry or Wet
- changed pet food in last 12 months)
- Superior Pet Food as Innovation Catalyst
- Beyond Regular/Adult
- Adult Dry Dog Food
- Platforms for Product Premiumization
- Nutritional and Ingredient Positionings
- Gourmet Appeal
- Safety Positionings
- Functional Foods
- Sustainability and Animal Welfare
Product Trends and Opportunities
- Product Introductions Impacted by COVID-19
- Path for Pet Food Innovation
- Grain-Free vs. Grain-Rich
- Limited Ingredient Grain-Free Duck Recipes
- The Case for Freshness
- Mapping Out Pet Food Positionings
- A Swing Back to Science-Based and Veterinary Diets
- Lamb Formulas
- Balancing Acts
Cultural Contexts
- Comparing Canada to U.S.
- Canada vs. U.S., 2020 (percent of dog/cat owners)
- Quebec vs. Ontario or Western Canada
- Quebec, Ontario, and Western Canada & Northwest Territories, 2020 (percent of dog/cat owners)
- Ontario, and Western Canada & Northwest Territories, 2020 (percent of dog/cat owners)
- Suburban, Rural, 2020 (percent of dog/cat owners)
- Dry vs. Wet Pet Foods, 2020 (percent of dog/cat owners)
Canadian Pet Food Regulations and Policies
- Pet Food Imports into Canada
- Commercial Imports
- Imports from the United States to Canada for Commercial Sale
- Pet Food Exports from Canada
- Role and Responsibilities of Exporters
- Request for Certification
- Guidelines for Preparing Export Certificates
- Audits and Inspection
- Exports from Canada to the United States
Chapter 4: Retail LandscapeChapter HighlightsCompetitive Overview
- Brick-and-Mortar Stores Claim Three-Fourths of Pet Product Sales
- Channel Use Rates: Brick-and-Mortar vs. Online
- Walmart, PetSmart Lead as Retail Chains
- Mondou at 33% Pet Shopper Draw in Quebec
- Ontario, and Western Canada (percent draw among those who purchase pet products in stores)
- Amazon Leads as Pet Products Website
- Shopper Frequency Rates: Brick-and-Mortar vs. Online
- Shopper Loyalty: Brick-and-Mortar vs. Online
- Receptivity to Online Shopping: Canada vs. U.S.
- The Internet as the Kingpin of Alternatives
- Customer Spending Levels: In-Store vs. Online
- Receptivity to Loyalty/Rewards Programs: In-Store vs. Online
- from buying pet products through a store or credit card loyalty program (percent of customers)
- Retail Shopping Psychographics
Channel Shopping By Pet Product Sector
- Balance of Powers in Pet Food/Treat Purchasing
- Veterinarians Dominate for Pet Med Purchasing
- Supercenters/Discount Stores Lead for General Pet Supplies
Digital Dynamics
- Paradigm Shift in Products Purchased Online
- Beyond Buying
- Autoship Subscription Rates for Pet Food and Pet Meds
Chapter 5: Veterinary and Pet ServicesChapter HighlightsVeterinary Services
- Veterinarians as Top Source of Pet Care Information
- Veterinary Use Rates
- Ontario, and Western Canada, 2020 (percent)
- Local, Independent Vets vs. Veterinary Chains
- Coverage by Pet Insurance or Medical Plans
- Non-Medical Pet Care Services Suffer COVID-19 Impact
- Vet and Pet Services Psychographics
- Virtual Vet Care
Chapter 6: Pet OwnershipChapter HighlightsPet Ownership Rates
- Why Pet Owners Keep Dogs or Cats
- Motivations for Having Pets Other than Dogs or Cats
- 63% of Canadians Have Pets
- Dogs Now Edge Out Cats
- Distinct Pet Ownership Patterns by Geographic Region/Province
- Number of Pet Dogs and Pet Cats in 2020
- Freshwater or Saltwater Fish Are Most Popular Other Pets
- Number of Pet Dogs or Cats Kept
- Number of Pets Kept for Pets Other Than Dogs or Cats
Pet Acquisition Trends
- Acquisition Rates by Type of Pet
- Nature of New Pet Acquisition: Planned vs. Impulse
- Role of Children in Household in Decision to Acquire Pet: Dogs vs. Cats
- Where/How Dogs and Cats Are Acquired
- Sources of Information for Acquiring a New Dog or Cat
Pet Dog and Cat Characteristics
- Size Distribution for Pet Dogs
- Age Distribution for Pet Dogs and Cats
- Pet Obesity Rates
- Inside vs. Outside Dogs and Cats
- Inside vs. Outside Pet Patterns by Geographic Region/Province
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kliomt
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canada-pet-market-2020-survey-findings-product-purchasing-rates-retail--internet-dynamics-use-of-veterinary--pet-care-services-pet-ownership-patterns-and-more-301124504.html
SOURCE Research and Markets