Canada Negotiates Accelerated Delivery Schedule For Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 Vaccine

GATINEAU, QC, Feb. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada continues to work to ensure that Canadians have access to safe, effective COVID-19 vaccines as soon as possible. Successful efforts to expedite this access demonstrate Canada's commitment to ensure more people in Canada have access to vaccines even sooner.

Today, the Honourable Anita Anand, Minister of Public Services and Procurement, announced that Canada has negotiated an accelerated delivery schedule for Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine, and will receive all 40 million of its secured doses from Pfizer-BioNTech by the end of September.

This means that Canada will receive 2.8 million additional doses of Pfizer between April and June and an additional 6.2 million doses between July and September than was originally scheduled.

The Government of Canada has also purchased an additional 4 million doses of the Moderna vaccine, bringing the total number of secured doses to 44 million. The additional 4 million doses are expected to arrive by the end of September.

Canada is now expected to receive 84-million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines by the end of September.

This means more people in Canada will be vaccinated sooner and also further protects Canada's against supply chain disruptions so that we can provide a vaccine to everyone in Canada for whom these authorized COVID-19 vaccines are recommended by the end of September 2021.

Quotes

"Our government continues to put every effort forward to protect Canadians from COVID-19. This includes taking all necessary measures to accelerate deliveries of vaccines to Canada from approved suppliers. We remain fully on track to ensure that every eligible Canadian who wishes to be vaccinated will be able to do so by the end of September.

The Honourable Anita AnandMinister of Public Services and Procurement

Quick facts

To date, Canada has two approved vaccines to prevent COVID-19, which are being distributed across the country. The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine was approved by Health Canada on December 9, 2020 , and the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine was approved on December 23, 2020 .

has two approved vaccines to prevent COVID-19, which are being distributed across the country. The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine was approved by Health Canada on , and the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine was approved on . Canada is expected to receive a total of 6 million doses of vaccine from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna before the end of March.

is expected to receive a total of 6 million doses of vaccine from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna before the end of March. The Government of Canada has signed agreements with the following companies to secure access to their COVID-19 vaccine candidates:

has signed agreements with the following companies to secure access to their COVID-19 vaccine candidates: AstraZeneca, which will supply 20 million doses of its viral vector vaccine candidate AZD1222.



Johnson & Johnson, which will supply up to 38 million doses of its viral vector vaccine candidate Ad26.COV2.S.



Medicago, which will supply up to 76 million doses of its virus-like particle vaccine candidate.



Moderna, which will supply 44 million doses of its mRNA vaccine candidate mRNA-1273.



Pfizer, which will supply up to 76 million doses of its messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccine developed with BioNTech, BNT162b2.



Novavax, which will supply up to 76 million doses of its protein subunit vaccine candidate NVX-CoV2373.



Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline, which will supply up to 72 million doses of their protein subunit vaccine candidate.

Associated links

Procuring vaccines for COVID-19

