Canada Marks International Migrants Day

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 18, 2021 /CNW/ - The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and the Honourable Harjit Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister Responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, today issued the following statement:

"For as long as we can remember, freedom of movement has provided human beings with a greater quality of life to meet their changing needs. On this International Migrants Day, we join our friends and allies across the world in coming together to celebrate, promote and protect the human rights and fundamental freedoms of all migrants.

"Worldwide, migrants have continued to be disproportionately affected by the pandemic, yet newcomers to Canada have also made outsized contributions to our response to it, from taking care of our seniors to putting food on our tables. Canadians understand that newcomers play a key role in our country's success - enriching our communities, supporting our economy and securing our future.

"As we mark International Migrants Day, Canada is leading the global social media campaign ' It Takes a Community,' engaging a wide array of partners to share positive stories about the incredible contributions of migrants. Furthermore, as a Champion of the Global Compact for Migration, Canada will continue to help countries around the world adopt well-managed, orderly migration systems.

"Together, we can build diverse societies that foster welcoming and inclusive communities for all. With millions of people on the move across the globe, Canada will continue work with our international partners to protect their rights and celebrate their contributions."

SOURCE Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada