Canada Launches Hydrogen Strategy Steering Committee

OTTAWA, ON, April 9, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to reaching net-zero emissions by 2050 while strengthening the economy, creating good jobs and supporting our proud energy workers.

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr., Minister of Natural Resources, today announced the Hydrogen Strategy Implementation Strategic Steering Committee, which will advance and measure the progress outlined in the Hydrogen Strategy for Canada launched in December 2020.

The committee, co-chaired by Natural Resources Canada and the Canadian Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Association, is composed of senior leaders from across industry, provincial and territorial partners, non-government organizations and Indigenous partners.

It will establish priorities, guide actions, share knowledge and track results to deliver on recommendations outlined in the Hydrogen Strategy — laying the foundation for success in the short term and identifying activities in the medium and long term to unlock hydrogen's full potential in 2050.

The creation of the Strategic Steering Committee and its inaugural meeting today is a key next step to taking action.

Implementing the Hydrogen Strategy will spur public and private sector investments, ensure supply and demand grow at the same pace, and establish Canada as a global supplier of hydrogen. As one of the top 10 producers of hydrogen in the world, and a leading producer of fuel cells which use hydrogen, Canada will benefit from the growing global demand for hydrogen — a market that is expected to reach almost $12 trillion by 2050.

The Hydrogen Strategy supports the government's strengthened climate plan, A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy , which included a federal investment of $1.5 billion in a Low-carbon and Zero-Emissions Fuels Fund to increase the production and use of low-carbon fuels, including hydrogen. It complements the Clean Fuel Standard, which will further drive investment and growth in Canada's fuels sector by incentivizing the development and adoption of clean fuels such as hydrogen.

The importance of Canada's resource sectors — including hydrogen — to our national economy and our everyday lives has been magnified during the pandemic. The government remains committed to building a low-emissions energy future that will support our natural resource sectors, grow the economy and create good jobs.

Quotes

"Hydrogen's moment has come. The economic and environmental opportunities for our proud energy workers and communities are real. There is global momentum, and Canada is harnessing it. This is how we get to net zero."

Seamus O'Regan Jr.Minister of Natural Resources

"Clean hydrogen is a safe, convenient and cost-effective way to eliminate GHG emissions in many heating, transportation and processing areas. I look forward to working with Committee members to ensure Canadians can take advantage of this home-grown technology and the huge economic opportunity it represents."

Mark Kirby President and CEO, Canadian Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Association

