Canada Invests In Greening Ontario Transport Companies

TORONTO, July 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Investments to lower fuel consumption in the freight sector, which makes up 10 percent of Canada's greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, help businesses save money and increase their competitiveness while lowering their emissions. The Government of Canada is investing in initiatives that build a low-emissions future and ensure healthier, sustainable communities for future generations.

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr., Minister of Natural Resources, today announced a combined investment of over $220,000 to help four Ontario transport companies lower their fuel costs, improve the energy efficiency and reduce GHG emissions from their heavy-duty vehicle fleets.

Minimax Express Ltd. and Arnold Bros Transport Ltd. received over $9,000 each to undertake a third-party fleet energy assessment to analyze their fleet's performance and determine the fuel-saving retrofits options available to green their operations.

Carmen Transportation received $109,530, and Sarjeant Co. Ltd received $92,930, which will take their fleet energy assessments a step further by purchasing fuel-reducing equipment and investing in essential training for their drivers. Together, the companies have made energy efficiency retrofits to over 25 vehicles and provided fuel-efficient training for more than 180 drivers. These collective measures will help save an estimated 430 tonnes of GHG emissions annually while making the companies more competitive through fuel savings.

Federal funding for these projects is provided through Natural Resources Canada's Green Freight Assessment Program, which is investing $3.4 million to help companies make data-driven investment decisions to reduce their emissions and fuel costs.

The government continues to support smarter energy initiatives that will create good jobs and advance Canada's green future. Lowering the emissions from Canada's transportation sector is a key part of Canada's efforts to achieve net-zero GHG emissions by 2050.

"Lowering our emissions increases our competitiveness. Increasing our competitiveness creates more jobs. Projects like this are how we will get to net zero by 2050."

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr. Minister of Natural Resources

"Working with Natural Resources Canada has assisted us with investing in solutions that reduce our GHG emissions and carbon footprint by lowering our fuel consumption, increasing our competitiveness."

Tony Costa, Fleet Manager Carmen Transportation

"This has been an amazing initiative to participate in! We are very excited we have reduced our use of fossil fuels and GHG emissions, making us more competitive and environmentally friendly."

Wayne Wilson, Director of Finance & Samantha Romanick, Ready Mix Supervisor. Sarjeant Co. Ltd

"The Green Freight Assessment Program process provided us with a list of solutions to improve fleet energy efficiency and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The data collected and solutions provided will improve our fuel consumption, reduce our fuel cost and help the environment. It's a win-win for everyone."

Yves Poirier, President Minimax Express Inc.

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada