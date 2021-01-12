Canada Invests In Electric Vehicle Grid Integration Pilot Project In Nova Scotia

HALIFAX, NS, Jan. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to innovation and building a clean energy future to strengthen the economy, create good jobs and support the natural resource sectors.

HALIFAX, NS, Jan. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to innovation and building a clean energy future to strengthen the economy, create good jobs and support the natural resource sectors. This will be more important than ever as we reopen the economy and plan our recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Today, Andy Fillmore, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities and Member of Parliament for Halifax, on behalf of the Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr., Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, announced a $1,119,000 investment to help Nova Scotia Power establish cost-effective energy solutions for an electric vehicle (EV) smart grid-integrated system.

The pilot project will demonstrate and assess smart charging EV solutions and technologies for the potential to make more efficient use of renewable power sources and reduce the demand on current electricity infrastructure, such as power lines. The technologies will enable EVs to store and discharge electricity during peak times to ease pressure on the grid. The project will also recruit up to 200 participants to help inform the demonstration.

Federal funding for this project was provided through Natural Resources Canada's Green Infrastructure - Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Demonstration program, which aims to accelerate the deployment and market entry of next-generation clean energy infrastructure.

The government has provided over $600 million to help make EVs more affordable and to support the establishment of a coast-to-coast network of fast chargers, as well as charging in more localized areas, such as retail stores, apartment buildings, on-street and workplaces. This investment also includes establishing natural gas refuelling stations along key freight corridors and hydrogen stations in metropolitan centres. The infrastructure resulting from these investments will ensure that people can drive and charge their vehicles across Canada. Funding will also support the demonstration of next-generation charging technologies as well as the development of enabling codes and standards.

These investments will be complemented by commitments included in the recent Fall Economic Statement and Canada's strengthened climate plan, A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy, which proposes to further accelerate zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) uptake by providing an additional $150 million, starting in 2021-22, for ZEV infrastructure and an additional $287 million in funding for vehicle purchase incentives that will make ZEVs more affordable for Canadians.

The government supports innovative energy initiatives that reduce pollution, create healthier communities and provide opportunities for economic development.

"We are providing greener options for Canadians to get where they need to go. This is how we get to net zero by 2050."

Seamus O'Regan Jr. Canada's Minister of Natural Resources

"As the Canadian economy recovers and we build back better, we are investing in innovative clean energy projects to create good, middle-class jobs, increase competitiveness and reduce pollution. This investment in this Smart Grid Nova Scotia Project will help us achieve our clean energy future."

Andy Fillmore Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities and Member of Parliament for Halifax

"We know customers want clean, affordable, reliable energy for their homes and businesses, and we are finding innovative ways to meet that demand. Through our electric vehicle smart charging pilot we will test these technologies to learn how they can benefit all customers, creating clean, smarter options without changing a person's driving habits."

Dave Landrigan VP Commercial, Nova Scotia Power

