Canada Invests In A Greener Ottawa

OTTAWA, ON, May 14, 2021 /CNW/ - In communities across the country, Canadians are experiencing the impacts of climate change. The Government of Canada is investing in lowering emissions and increasing the resiliency of communities to create good, middle-class jobs and build Canada's clean energy future.

Today, the Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr., the Minister of Natural Resources, and the Honourable Catherine McKenna, the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, announced that the Ottawa Community Foundation is launching the Ottawa Climate Action Fund (OCAF) as a member of the Low Carbon Cities Canada (LC3) network.

The Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM) endowed OCAF with a $22-million investment through a recent transfer from its Green Municipal Fund (GMF) provided by the federal government. As a member of a network of seven climate centres across Canada, OCAF will identify, finance and scale up local climate solutions such as building retrofits and the electrification of transportation.

Announced in Budget 2019, the LC3 network is part of Canada's $1-billion plan to make communities more energy-efficient. This initiative uses federal investments in partnership with private investors, public agencies, utilities, non-profit organizations and other levels of government to build long-term, low-carbon solutions. The LC3 network supports local community action to improve energy efficiency and to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Canada's energy efficiency sector accounted for more than 436,000 jobs in 2018, with an annual projected growth of eight percent. Investments like these are helping this sector grow faster, creating a better future for Canadians.

The government supports smarter energy initiatives that build a healthier and cleaner future while creating jobs and economic prosperity for all Canadians.

Quotes

"An urban climate centre in Ottawa creates jobs, supports energy efficiency, helps save Canadians money and lowers emissions. This is how we get to net zero."

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr. Minister of Natural Resources

"The launch of the Ottawa Climate Action Fund, a member of the LC3 network, is key to making Ottawa the greenest capital. This federal investment will support Ottawa's transition to a cleaner, more resilient and inclusive future for our kids and grandkids. Encouraging local solutions to local challenges will result in practical solutions to climate change, creating more jobs and helping drive Canada to net-zero emissions by 2050."

The Honourable Catherine McKenna Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Local climate solutions are critical to meeting Canada's climate goals. This investment will help the City of Ottawa reach its full emissions-cutting power. We already see our cities leading the way on low-carbon innovation, and this investment will help us go further — to build green and innovative solutions that build better lives for Canadians."

Garth Frizzell President, Federation of Canadian Municipalities

