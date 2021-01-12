Canada Invests In A Greener Metro Vancouver Region

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - In communities across the country, Canadians are feeling the impacts of climate change.

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - In communities across the country, Canadians are feeling the impacts of climate change. By investing in new technologies and projects that reduce pollution and make our communities more resilient to climate change, we can create good, middle-class jobs and help Canadian companies compete in the transition to a low-carbon economy. This commitment is more important than ever as we plan our recovery from the COVID-19 crisis.

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Canada's Minister of Environment and Climate Change, on behalf of the Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr., Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, today announced that Simon Fraser University has been selected to establish an urban climate centre in Metro Vancouver, British Columbia, through a $22-million federal investment.

Simon Fraser University's Renewable Cities program will launch the Low Carbon Cities Canada (LC3) Innovation Centre in Vancouver — one of seven centres across Canada that will help unlock the full emissions reduction potential of low-carbon innovations while improving public health and creating local jobs.

The Federation of Canadian Municipalities' Green Municipal Fund is serving as the national office for the LC3 centres. Announced in Budget 2019, LC3 is part of Canada's $1.01-billion plan to make communities more energy-efficient. This initiative is using federal investments in partnership with private investors, public agencies, utilities, non-profit organizations and other levels of government to build long-term, low-carbon solutions. It is creating a network across Canada that supports local community action to improve energy efficiency and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Canada's energy efficiency sector accounted for more than 436,000 jobs in 2018, with an annual projected growth of eight percent. Investments like these are helping this sector grow faster, creating a better future for Canadians.

The government continues to support smarter energy initiatives that build a healthier and cleaner future while also creating new jobs and economic growth for all Canadians.

Quotes

"An urban climate centre in Vancouver will support energy efficiency, grow our economy, help save Canadians money, and create jobs."

Seamus O'Regan Jr. Canada's Minister of Natural Resources

"Canadians want cleaner air and cleaner water for their children and grandchildren. The research and collaboration that will take place at the Metro Vancouver LC3 Centre will help deliver just that while creating good jobs here in Vancouver, fighting climate change and protecting our planet."

Jonathan Wilkinson Canada's Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"Cities play a key role in tackling climate change. The Government of Canada is helping to support urban climate solutions such as building retrofits and electric vehicles. Local solutions to local challenges will result in better jobs, more inclusive communities and practical solutions to climate change."

Catherine McKenna Canada's Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"This partnership with Simon Fraser University to create the LC3 Centre in Metro Vancouver is very exciting. We look forward to hearing more about the innovative ideas and future investments in greener buildings and cleaner modes of transportation, which will help communities in Metro Vancouver generate energy, save money and fight climate change."

Terry Beech Member of Parliament, Burnaby North-Seymour

"Local climate solutions are critical to meeting Canada's climate goals. This investment will help Metro Vancouver reach its full emissions-cutting power. We already see our cities leading the way on low-carbon innovation, and this investment will help us go further — to build green and innovative solutions that build better lives for Canadians."

Garth Frizzell President, Federation of Canadian Municipalities

"In November, Vancouver City Council approved the Climate Emergency Action Plan, which provides a roadmap to scale-up local climate action and reduce our carbon pollution by 50 per cent by 2030. The Federal funding to create an LC3 centre will boost our ability to develop and invest in new local solutions and support innovation as we continue to reduce carbon emissions from buildings and transportation, which are key priorities of our accelerated climate work."

Kennedy Stewart Mayor, City of Vancouver

"There has never been a more important time to accelerate urban climate action. Through the LC3 Centre, our local communities will have a venue for developing, testing and implementing innovative solutions that can be broadly rolled out and scaled across our region. Metro Vancouver looks forward to working with the LC3 and SFU toward helping us meet our ambitious climate goals and creating a carbon neutral region by 2050."

Sav Dhaliwal Chair, Metro Vancouver Board of Directors

