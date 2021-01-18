Canada Delivers Support For The Minerals And Metals Sector

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 18, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada's minerals and metals industry is primed to supply the critical elements for the global transition to a clean and digital economy, and the Government of Canada is ensuring it remains competitive.

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 18, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada's minerals and metals industry is primed to supply the critical elements for the global transition to a clean and digital economy, and the Government of Canada is ensuring it remains competitive.

Today, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, the Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr., announced support for three projects to open more doors for Indigenous peoples to participate in exploration and mining activities and deploy the green mining technologies that are transforming the industry. The Minister made the announcement during his virtual participation at the 2021 Association Mineral Exploration (AME) Remote Roundup. The Minister's Parliamentary Secretary, Paul Lefebvre, also participated in the event.

The funding includes $50,000 to the Council for the Advancement of Native Development Officers, for two projects .The first project aims to raise awareness of Economic Development Officers working in Indigenous communities throughout the country to increase their knowledge of the mining sector and opportunities that generate community benefits. The second project will help build understanding of the mining cycle, from early exploration through production and mine closure and site reclamation, within Indigenous communities in Western Canada, to increase their capacity to participate in the sector.

A third investment of $50,000 to Mississauga-based Mining Suppliers Trade Association helped increase collaboration and spur new innovation partnerships to accelerate the deployment of clean technologies in mining.

During AME Roundup, Parliamentary Secretary Lefebvre also highlighted that the renewed $35-million Targeted Geoscience Initiative is now accepting proposals for two-year projects, with grants of up to $50,000 per year. The grants will fund research that enhances our understanding of the geological context around Canada's mineral deposits and improves mineral exploration effectiveness. The Targeted Geoscience Initiative, which provides geological knowledge for more effective targeting of buried mineral deposits, was renewed in 2020.

These investments underscore the government's commitment to support the mining sector under the Canadian Minerals and Metals Plan, by advancing the participation of Indigenous peoples, enhancing geoscience knowledge and developing our geological resources in a responsible way.

Quotes

"Indigenous people and communities are leaders in Canada's clean-growth future. By working together with them, we're getting good projects off the ground, and great results."

Seamus O'Regan Jr. Canada's Minister of Natural Resources

Related Information

Canadian Minerals and Metals Plan Action Plan 2020: Introducing the pan-Canadian Initiatives March 2020 Council for the Advancement of Native Development Officers Mining Suppliers Trade Association Geo-mapping for Energy and Minerals Program Targeted Geoscience Initiative

Follow us on Twitter: @NRCan ( http://twitter.com/nrcan )

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada