Canada Building Construction Industry Report 2020: Focus On Residential, Commercial, Industrial And Institutional Construction Sectors

DUBLIN, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Canada Building Construction Industry Databook Series - Market Size & Forecast (2015 - 2024) by Value and Volume (area and units) across 30+ Market Segments, Opportunities in Top 10 Cities, and Risk Assessment - COVID-19 Update Q2 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Building construction industry in Canada is expected to record a period of negative / low growth over the next 8 quarters, driven by economic downturn triggered due to Covid-19 outbreak. According to the publisher, the building construction industry in Canada is expected to record a CAGR of 9.0% to reach CAD 261.0 billion by 2024. The residential construction industry in value terms increased at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2015-2019. The commercial building construction market in value terms is expected to record a CAGR of 8.4% over the forecast period.While impact across building construction sectors varies, residential, commercial, and industrial segments are expected to be worst affected. Business and consumer sentiment is expected to be on a slow track to recover due to pandemic, resulting in prolonged distress building construction sectors. In residential sector, affordable housing is expected to stay least affected, supported by a mix of public and private spending. Mid-tier and luxury residential construction segments are expected to be severely impacted. Growth across commercial building construction in Canada, especially office, retail, and entertainment is expected to record negative growth.This report provides data and trend analyses on building construction industry in Canada, with over 80 KPIs. This is a data-centric report and it provides trend analyses with over 120+ charts and 100+ tables. It details market size & forecast, emerging trends, market opportunities, and investment risks in over 30 segments in residential, commercial, industrial and institutional construction sectors.It provides a comprehensive understanding of construction industry sectors in both value and volume (both by activity and units) terms. The report focuses on combining industry dynamics with macro-economic scenario and changing consumer behavior to offer a 360-degree view of the opportunities and risks.In addition to country level analysis, this report offers a detailed market opportunity assessment across key cities, helping clients assess key regions to target within the city. Report ScopeMarket Data and Insights: This report provides market size and forecast across 30+ construction segments for a period of 10 years from 2015-2024 in Canada. KPIs covered include the following:

Market size by value

Market size by volume of construction

Number of units

Canada Residential Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by

Housing type (multi family, single family)

Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)

Top 10 cities in Canada

Price point / income level (luxury, mid-tier, affordable)

Construction stage (new construction, re-development, maintenance)

Canada Commercial Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by

Office building (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Retail building

Hospitality and luxury building

Restaurant

Entertainment

Sports facility

Construction stage (new construction, re-development, maintenance)

Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)

Top 10 cities in Canada

Canada Industrial Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by

Manufacturing plants

Chemical & pharmaceutical

Metal & material processing

Construction stage (new construction, re-development, maintenance)

Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)

Top 10 cities in Canada

Canada Institutional Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by

Healthcare construction

Educational construction

Public sector

construction stage (new construction, re-development, maintenance)

Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)

Top 10 cities in Canada

Cities Covered

Toronto

Montreal

Calgary

Ottawa

Edmonton

Mississauga

North York

Winnipeg

Scarborough

Vancouver

Companies Mentioned

Bird Construction Inc

Reco International Group Inc.

Brookfield Residential Properties Inc

NewNorth Projects Ltd

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc.

Aecon Group Inc

Stuart Olson Inc

North American Construction Group Ltd

Alberici Constructors Ltd

DSOS Oilfield Services (1990) Ltd

CRT Construction Inc

Chandos Construction Ltd

The Collavino Group

Dawson Wallace Construction Ltd

Graham Group Ltd

A.R.G. Group Inc

ATCO Structures & Logistics Ltd

International Hi-Tech Industries Inc.

Metro-Can Construction Ltd

Scott Builders Inc

M. D. Steele Construction Ltd

The State Group Inc

UPA Construction Group

Maple Reinders Constructors Ltd

Turnbull Construction Services Inc

