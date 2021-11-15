Canada Becomes First International Customer For New L3Harris Compact Team Radio

The Canadian Armed Forces has become the first international customer of L3Harris Technologies' (NYSE:LHX) new Compact Team Radio, ordering more than 1,000 radios and kits to enhance communications from the tactical edge all the way to command...

The Canadian Armed Forces has become the first international customer of L3Harris Technologies' (LHX) - Get L3Harris Technologies Inc Report new Compact Team Radio, ordering more than 1,000 radios and kits to enhance communications from the tactical edge all the way to command headquarters.

The RF-9820S Compact Team Radio is an easy-to-use and ruggedized solution leveraging robust technologies from fielded and emerging company products. The recent order adds to Canada's inventory of battle-tested L3Harris tactical radios, including the AN/PRC-117G and AN/PRC-163, which Canada recently selected as the Leader Radio for its Integrated Soldier System Project.

"The RF-9820S delivers the communications flexibility and interoperability warfighters require to face the multi-domain challenges of today's battlespace," said Bryant Henson, President, Tactical Communications, L3Harris. "This single-channel radio scales to current and emerging threats and enables direct interoperability with joint and coalition forces while providing the ability to spread farther across areas of engagement and share situational awareness information across the echelons."

The newest addition to L3Harris' Falcon ® family of radios offers more than 20 hours of continuous and reliable voice and data communications on a single battery and can seamlessly interface with other L3Harris solutions. The radio supports a broad portfolio of waveforms to power multi-mission and multi-mode operations, including wideband Mobile Ad Hoc Network (MANET) and narrowband voice and Position Location Information.

The radio's accessories are interchangeable with the rest of the L3Harris Falcon family of radios and supported with in-field upgrades to emerging wideband and narrowband resilient waveforms.

About L3Harris Technologies

Forward-Looking Statements

