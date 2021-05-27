Canada And The Dokis First Nation Celebrate Settlement Of Specific Claim

DOKIS FIRST NATION, ON, May 27, 2021 /CNW/ - Working collaboratively to renew relationships and righting historical wrongs is key to advancing reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples in Canada.

DOKIS FIRST NATION, ON, May 27, 2021 /CNW/ - Working collaboratively to renew relationships and righting historical wrongs is key to advancing reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples in Canada.

Today, Chief Gerry Duquette Jr. and the Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, announced that the Dokis First Nation and the Government of Canada have concluded their negotiations and the execution of a settlement agreement for the Indian Land Management Fund Specific Claim. As part of the settlement, the Dokis First Nation has received $26.9 million in total compensation.

The claim concerns Canada's breach of fiduciary duties and provisions of the Robinson Huron Treaty when it directed a portion of the proceeds from the 1908 timber surrender to be deposited into the Department's Indian Land Management Fund instead of into the First Nation's trust account.

Achieved through negotiation, this settlement is intended to address the wrongs of the past and to pave a way for the Government of Canada to advance reconciliation with the Dokis First Nation.

Quotes

"Addressing historical grievances is a key step in rebuilding our nation-to-nation relationship with Indigenous Peoples. We thank Chief Duquette Jr. and his negotiation team, as well as the Dokis First Nation for their dedication and collaborative efforts to bring about the successful resolution of this specific claim."

The Honourable Carolyn Bennett, M.D., P.C., M.P.Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations

"We at Dokis First Nation are pleased that we have been able to bring closure to this sad chapter in our history and take some steps toward reconciliation for the hardship our people suffered over the years as a result of Canada's actions. Canada acted honourably in trying to correct this historic wrong and worked collaboratively with us to resolve it in a good way."

Chief Gerry Duquette Jr. Dokis First Nation

Quick facts

The Dokis First Nation is located in Ontario , its 154-square-kilometre reserve is approximately 16 kilometres southwest of Lake Nipissing.

, its 154-square-kilometre reserve is approximately 16 kilometres southwest of Lake Nipissing. In 1850, the Dokis First Nation signed the Robinson Huron Treaty.

From April 1, 2020 , to March 31, 2021 , 36 claims were resolved for over $1.7 billion in compensation.

, to , 36 claims were resolved for over in compensation. The specific claims process helps right past wrongs and address First Nations' long-standing grievances through negotiated settlements. Canada is continuing to consult to co-develop program reforms. To provide timely payment of negotiated settlements of specific claims while this work continues, Budget 2021 will replenish the Specific Claims Settlement Fund in 2022-23.

Stay connected

Join the conversation about Indigenous peoples in Canada:

Twitter: @GCIndigenous Facebook: @GCIndigenous Instagram: @gcindigenous

Twitter: @CrownIndigenous

You can subscribe to receive our news releases and speeches via RSS feeds. For more information or to subscribe, visit www.cirnac.gc.ca/RSS.

SOURCE Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada