Canada And Quebec Invest In Water Infrastructure To Ensure Adequate Services And Stimulate The Economy In The Quebec City Region

QUEBEC CITY, Sept. 4, 2020 /CNW/ - The governments of Canada and Quebec are taking decisive action to meet the needs of communities by investing in green infrastructure projects in all regions of Quebec. Providing communities with modern and reliable water infrastructure is a shared priority for both governments.

Today, the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, President of the Treasury Board and Member of Parliament for Quebec City, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, as well as Andrée Laforest, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, Geneviève Guilbault, Deputy Premier, Minister of Public Safety and Minister Responsible for the Quebec City Region, announced funding for 28 infrastructure projects in the Quebec City region.

These projects include upgrades to municipal drinking water, storm-water management and wastewater collection systems, and the addition of new pumping stations.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $32 million through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Plan. The Government of Quebec is also investing more than $32 million through the Fonds pour l'infrastructure municipale d'eau (FIMEAU) funding program.

These federal-provincial contributions, announced by both governments on August 20, are part of a significant $637.8 million investment to upgrade water infrastructure in the province.

"In collaboration with our provincial and regional partners, we are implementing 28 projects in the Quebec City area to ensure reliable and safe drinking water and wastewater collection systems. Modern and efficient water infrastructure is essential to support healthy and resilient communities throughout Quebec. These infrastructure investments will also help restart the economy in the region."

Jean-Yves Duclos, President of the Treasury Board and Member of Parliament for Quebec City, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"I am delighted that the Quebec City region will benefit from these water infrastructure projects. This work is an important investment to ensure the sustainability of municipal infrastructures while creating jobs and helping communities get back on their feet."

Joël Lightbound, Member of Parliament for Louis-Hébert

"Our government is looking to stimulating the economy in various regions of Québec, including the Quebec City Region. The FIMEAU program is enabling municipalities to efficiently manage their water infrastructure and offer quality services for citizens."

Andrée Laforest, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing

"In the Quebec City region and throughout the province, there is a significant need to modernize municipal infrastructure. Our government understands that the work related to the production of drinking water and treatment of wastewater generates major costs for all municipalities throughout Quebec. This is why it is essential for us to support them in offering quality essential services to our citizens."

Geneviève Guilbault, Deputy Premier, Minister of Public Safety and Minister Responsible for the Quebec City Region

Under the Investing in Canada plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public-transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public-transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. As part of the Investing in Canada Plan, the Government of Canada has invested over $6 .2 billion in 790 infrastructure projects in Quebec .

Plan, the Government of has invested over .2 billion in 790 infrastructure projects in . The Government of Quebec's Fonds pour l'infrastructure municipale d'eau (FIMEAU) aims to carry out the construction, rehabilitation, expansion and addition to municipal water and wastewater infrastructure. It consists of a total investment of $1.5 billion . Two more project submission periods are planned for 2022 and 2024.

(FIMEAU) aims to carry out the construction, rehabilitation, expansion and addition to municipal water and wastewater infrastructure. It consists of a total investment of . Two more project submission periods are planned for 2022 and 2024. Quebec's 2020-2030 Infrastructure Plan calls for nearly $7.5 billion in investments in municipal infrastructure under the responsibility of the Ministère des Affaires municipales et de l'Habitation (MAMH).

2020-2030 Infrastructure Plan calls for nearly in investments in municipal infrastructure under the responsibility of the Ministère des Affaires municipales et de l'Habitation (MAMH). To support Canadians and communities during the coronavirus pandemic, a new stream has been added to the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure.

Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Furthermore, the Canada Healthy Communities Initiative will provide up to $31 million in existing federal funding to help communities adapt spaces and services in response to immediate and ongoing coronavirus-related needs over the next two years.

