Canada And Nunavut Invest In Energy-efficiency Upgrades For Residents Of Clyde River

IQALUIT, NU, Jan. 11, 2021 /CNW/ - The safety and well-being of Canadians are top priorities for the governments of Canada and Nunavut.

IQALUIT, NU, Jan. 11, 2021 /CNW/ - The safety and well-being of Canadians are top priorities for the governments of Canada and Nunavut. Communities have all been affected to various degrees by the COVID-19 pandemic and need immediate assistance to ensure their public infrastructure is safe and reliable.

Today, the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities and the Honourable Jeannie Ehaloak, Minister responsible for Qulliq Energy Corporation and Minister of Community and Government Services, announced funding for upgrades to a power plant in Nunavut.

The project involves replacement of the current diesel power generator in Clyde River, which has exceeded its operational life expectancy.

With this new generator, residents of the Clyde River area of Nunavut will benefit from improved energy security and more efficient and reliable energy generation.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $1.9 million in this project through the Arctic Energy Fund. Qulliq Energy Corporation (QEC), owned by the Government of Nunavut and operated independently, is investing $749,250. QEC is the only generator and distributor of electrical energy in Nunavut.

Quotes

"Access to reliable sources of energy is essential for northern communities to thrive. This new generator will provide a reliable and efficient source of energy for several communities in the Clyde River area. Canada's Infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates good jobs across Canada, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities."

The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"The Government of Canada's Arctic Energy Fund supports QEC's effort to improve power infrastructure in Nunavut communities through vital projects. By upgrading generators to more energy efficient technologies in remote communities such as Clyde River, the federal and territorial governments play a key role in securing reliable and affordable power for the territory."

The Honourable Jeannie Ehaloak, Minister responsible for Qulliq Energy Corporation and Minister of Community and Government Services

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada Plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $2 billion of this funding is supporting infrastructure projects that meet the unique needs of rural and northern communities like facilities to support food security, local access roads and enhanced broadband connectivity.

of this funding is supporting infrastructure projects that meet the unique needs of rural and northern communities like facilities to support food security, local access roads and enhanced broadband connectivity. In addition, $400 million is being delivered through the Arctic Energy Fund to advance energy security in the territories.

is being delivered through the Arctic Energy Fund to advance energy security in the territories. To support Canadians and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, a COVID-19 Resilience Stream has been added to the over $33-billion Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories.

Investing in Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories. Under the COVID-19 Resilience Stream, the federal cost share for public infrastructure projects is 80 per cent in the provinces, and 100 per cent in the territories and for projects intended for Indigenous communities.

To support smaller-scale projects, the Canada Healthy Communities Initiative is providing up to $31 million in existing federal funding to help communities adapt spaces and services to respond to immediate and ongoing needs arising from COVID-19 over the next two years.

The Government of Canada has invested more than $516 million in 26 infrastructure projects across Nunavut under the Investing in Canada plan.

Associated links

Investing in COVID-19 Community Resilience https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/covid-19-resilience-eng.html

Canada Healthy Communities Initiative https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/chci-iccs/index-eng.html

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map

Federal infrastructure investments in Nunavut https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-nu-eng.html

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada