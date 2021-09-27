Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. Announces Appointment Of Francesca Shaw To Its Board Of Directors

TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSX: CF) (the "Company") announces that Francesca Shaw, FCPA, FCA has been appointed to its Board of Directors as a non-executive, independent director.

"We are delighted to welcome Francesca to the Board, and we look forward to the benefit of her deep expertise gained over decades of leadership in financial, risk and compliance disciplines," said David Kassie, Chairman of Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. "As our company has evolved, we have prioritized strong governance and diverse perspectives, and I am confident that Francesca will prove to be a valuable and relevant contributor, as we advance our long-term objectives in the best interests of our shareholders."

Francesca Shaw, FCPA, FCA has nearly 40 years of experience across a wide range of senior governance and commercial roles within UK and international banks. Having begun her career in 1982 at EY, where she worked in progressive positions in public accounting covering diverse industries and Schedule A and B banks, she went on to spend 20 years at CIBC, taking on increasingly strategic roles in financial leadership, including SVP & Chief Accountant, where she played a leadership role in successfully navigating the organization through the structured credit crisis and Enron challenges, as well as implementing three significant Basel systems and an enterprise management cost and allocations system, and CFO, FirstCaribbean, where she provided critical leadership in finance and risk and managed relationships with 14 international regulators. She joined TD Bank in 2011, initially as SVP, CFO & CRO Wealth Management and Insurance, before advancing to become SVP, CFO Insurance and Cards, and later became Head of US Productivity, where she led the design and execution of a US wide productivity programme. More recently, she served as a Chief Financial Officer at C Hoare & Co. from 2015 to 2020.

Outside of financial services, Ms. Shaw has demonstrated a lifetime commitment to volunteering and community building. She has held many senior board positions over thirty years of volunteering with United Way of Greater Toronto, including chairing the Community Impact Committee and the Innovation Committee, in addition to serving as a Trustee on joint governmental taskforces and leading governance efforts on assisting troubled entities.

Ms. Shaw also serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of Cashplus Bank in the United Kingdom.

Following Francesca's appointment to the Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. Board of Directors, the number of independent directors rises to nine out of eleven. This appointment also reflects the Board's progress in terms of gender diversity, bringing female representation amongst independent directors to 56% (five of nine).

