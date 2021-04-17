CANAAN SHAREHOLDER ALERT By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 Of Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit Against Canaan Inc. - CAN

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until June 14, 2021 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Canaan Inc. (NasdaqGM: CAN), if they purchased the Company's American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs") between February 10, 2021 and April 9, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

What You May Do

About the Lawsuit

Canaan and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On April 12, 2021, pre-market, the Company disclosed dismal 4Q20 and FY20 financial results for the period ended December 31, 2020, including a 93% year-over-year decrease in computing power sold and net revenues for the quarter, a stark contrast to the Company's prior positive statements touting its business metrics and financial prospects.

On this news, ADRs of Canaan plummeted nearly 30%, from a close of $18.67 per ADR on April 9, 2021 to close at $13.14 on April 12, 2021, on unusually high volume.

The case is Denny v. Canaan Inc., No. 21-cv-03299.

