CANAAN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Canaan, Inc. On Behalf Of Canaan Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

On Monday, April 12, 2021, before the market opened, Canaan issued a press release disclosing its 4Q20 and FY20 financial results for the period ended December 31, 2020. Canaan generated $5.9 million in revenue in Q4 and $68.6 million for full-year 2020. Canaan's 4Q20 sales had declined more than 93% year-over-year compared to its fourth-quarter fiscal year 2019.

Following this news, Canaan's share price declined by 29.62% on April 12, 2021, to close at $13.14 per share.

