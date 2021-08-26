CAMX Power Signed A Multi-Year Contract Worth Up To $3.9 Million With IARPA

LEXINGTON, Mass., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CAMX Power LLC (CAMX) ( www.camxpower.com) announces that after a very competitive process, it has signed a multi-year contract worth up to $3.9 million with the Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity - an office within the Office of the Director of National Intelligence to develop and fabricate high energy long-life batteries that are ultra-safe to meet stringent requirements. The batteries will utilize CAMX's globally patented and already commercialized high-nickel cathode platform GEMX ® as well as its proprietary prelithiation processes with minimal anode.

President and founder of CAMX, Dr. Kenan Sahin stated, "This is a milestone for the CAMX core business and technology model to mature early-stage technologies to implementation, which in the case of CAMX's high nickel cathode began more than a decade ago." He continued, "In order to achieve that strategy, CAMX developed bench-top to pilot plant cathode synthesis coupled with advanced cell fabrication facilities. In this vertically integrated development environment, with exceptional staff, CAMX has pioneered the GEMX cathode platform which enhances all high nickel chemistries by placing metals where they have the greatest impact, improving performance and minimizing the use of Cobalt." GEMX applications to currently popular chemistries have been developed and branded as gNMC, gNCA, gNMCA and gLNO. GEMX has been licensed by Johnson Matthey and Samsung SDI.

Dr. Sahin further stated that it is a great privilege for CAMX to put its technologies for potential use by IARPA.

With GEMX derived cathodes as the enabling core, CAMX has other contracts with U.S. Government agencies at different stages to develop and fabricate various cell types for batteries that are zero-volt storable, high cycle-life, ultra-safe in use and in storage, and fast charge/discharge all with minimal electronics. Applications range from single small cells to multi-cell packs with high power. Initial units are being field tested. Each project reinforces and complements the others, thus reducing overall costs and achieving cross-fertilization and synergy.

ABOUT CAMX POWER LLCCAMX Power LLC of Lexington, Massachusetts ( www.camxpower.com) matures technologies in the electrochemical and electromechanical areas into protoproducts for implementation, protecting them with IP, demonstrating economical production/scale-up, and doing limited-volume production. It then partners with established companies for them to do large scale production and marketing, achieving reduced risk, lower cost, rapid time to market, and greater impact.

CAMX has pioneered high-nickel, high performance cathode materials with its globally patented GEMX ® platform with specific derivatives gNCM, gNCA, gNMCA and gLNO. GEMX is in commercial use through licensees, Johnson Matthey, Samsung SDI and others. CAMX also has pioneered and patented ultra-safe cell designs with GEMX. It also has pioneered and delivered for limited use short detection and safety monitoring products for Lithium-ion batteries.

CAMX operates cathode synthesis and cell fabrication facilities of 30K sf at its headquarters, a 15k sf cathode pilot plant, and is building a 20K sf cell fabrication facility. Its staff is highly skilled and knowledgeable, many with advanced degrees that span many engineering and science disciplines.

Media Contact: Terry Lundstrom, Lundstrom.T@camxpower.com, 1-781-879-1709

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/camx-power-signed-a-multi-year-contract-worth-up-to-3-9-million-with-iarpa-301363100.html

SOURCE CAMX Power