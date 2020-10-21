Camso Strategically Grows Its Material Handling Services In The U.S. With The Purchase Of Material-handling Solutions Business From Metro Industrial Tires

MAGOG, QC and Charlotte, N.C., Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Camso, a Michelin ® Group company, continues to grow its off-highway transportation (OHT) tire service and distribution presence with the acquisition of the two material-handling solutions businesses from Metro Industrial Tires (Metro), based in the greater Chicago area.

" Chicago is one of the largest material-handling markets in the U.S.," said Bob Bulger, vice president and general manager, Camso North America. "Metro had been a valued customer for many years with an exceptional service model. Over that time, a strong, long-term relationship has been formed that will benefit our already strong sales and service team."

Founded in 1983, Metro has employees based in two locations, south of metro Chicago, in Alsip and north of metro Chicago, in Lombard, Ill. Each location has a fleet of press trucks enabling them to provide best-in-class service levels to the market.

"The acquisition of the material-handling solutions business from Metro will expand and strengthen the chain between tire manufacturing, distribution and service for Camso," continued Bulger. "It will allow us to find new and innovative ways to meet our customers ever-changing needs for skid steer tires, rubber tracks, foam-filled tires, filled assemblies and ancillary products as well as service. This will benefit our fleet, national account, original equipment and equipment dealer customers."

About CamsoCamso is a world leader in the design, manufacturing, and distribution of off-road tires, wheels, rubber tracks and undercarriage systems to serve the material handling, construction, agricultural and powersports industries. It has more than 7,500 dedicated employees and operates advanced R&D centres and manufacturing plants in North and South America, Europe and Asia. Camso is a supplier to leading original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and distributes its products in the replacement market through its global distribution network.

About MICHELIN NORTH AMERICADedicated to the improvement of sustainable mobility, Michelin designs, manufactures and sells tires for every type of vehicle, including airplanes, automobiles, bicycles, earthmovers, farm equipment, heavy-duty trucks and motorcycles. Michelin also offers a full range of innovative services and solutions that help make mobility safer, more efficient and more environmentally friendly. To create unique mobility experiences, Michelin publishes travel guides, hotel and restaurant guides, maps and road atlases. Headquartered in Greenville, S.C., Michelin North America, Inc. employs more than 20,000 people and operates 19 major manufacturing plants in the U.S. and Canada.

