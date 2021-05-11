Camping World To Launch Exclusive Thomasville Recreation Brand Of RV And Camping Furniture

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (CWH) - Get Report ("Camping World"), America's Recreation Dealer, today announced plans to launch the Thomasville Recreation Furniture brand of RV and camping furniture. The Thomasville Recreation furniture will be exclusive in the U.S. and provide the latest designer trends and innovations as consumers continue to demand premium choices for their RV and outdoor lifestyles.

"We are excited to launch the exclusive Thomasville Recreation brand with a wide variety of RV and camping furniture," said Marcus Lemonis, CEO and Chairman of Camping World. "This brand launch along with our acquisition of furniture manufacturer, Allure, in the fall of 2020 accelerates our vertical integration within the space and strengthens our sales and margin growth opportunities."

The Thomasville Recreation RV and camping furniture collections will feature high-style designs that follow both classic and modern trends. Product innovation will be a key component in each piece with a variety of premium fabrics and materials and functional designs for enhanced comfort and differentiation for the consumer. The RV furniture will include an assortment of sofas, chairs and tables.

The new line of top-end, private label furniture for the RV aftermarket and RV original equipment manufacturer space will be available exclusively at Camping World and Gander RV & Outdoors retail locations nationwide and via e-commerce in late 2021.

The launch of the Thomasville Recreation RV and camping brand originated from a partnership between Camping World and Authentic Brands Group.

About Camping World Holdings, Inc.

Camping World Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Lincolnshire, IL, (together with its subsidiaries) is America's largest retailer of RVs and related products and services. Our vision is to build a long-term legacy business that makes RVing fun and easy, and our Camping World and Good Sam brands have been serving RV consumers since 1966. We strive to build long-term value for our customers, employees, and shareholders by combining a unique and comprehensive assortment of RV products and services with a national network of RV dealerships, service centers and customer support centers along with the industry's most extensive online presence and a highly-trained and knowledgeable team of associates serving our customers, the RV lifestyle, and the communities in which we operate. We also believe that our Good Sam organization and family of programs and services uniquely enables us to connect with our customers as stewards of the RV enthusiast community and the RV lifestyle. With over 175 locations in 38 states, Camping World, and sister company Gander RV & Outdoors, have grown to become prime destinations for everything RV.

About Thomasville

Thomasville is an American heritage home brand that combines classic and elegant styling with superior craftsmanship. Founded in its namesake Thomasville, North Carolina, the brand has been a trusted source for enduring quality and design for more than 100 years. Thomasville's legacy and journey continue as it helps customers create beautiful, contemporary spaces with home furnishings, decor, and cabinetry. Thomasville is available at more than 3,000 points of sale including freestanding stores, leading home retailers and online across the United States, Canada, and China. For more information, visit www.thomasville.com. Follow Thomasville on Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest.

About Authentic Brands Group

Authentic Brands Group (ABG) is a brand development, marketing and entertainment company, which owns a portfolio of global media, entertainment and lifestyle brands. Headquartered in New York City, ABG elevates and builds the long-term value of more than 30 consumer brands and properties by partnering with best-in-class manufacturers, wholesalers, and retailers. Its brands have a global retail footprint across the luxury, specialty, department store, mid-tier, mass, and e-commerce channels, and in more than 5,950 freestanding stores and shop-in-shops around the world.

ABG is committed to transforming brands by delivering compelling product, content, business and immersive experiences. It creates and activates original marketing strategies to drive the success of its brands across all consumer touchpoints, platforms and emerging media. ABG's portfolio of iconic and world-renowned brands generates more than $10 billion in annual retail sales and includes Marilyn Monroe®, Elvis Presley®, Muhammad Ali®, Shaquille O'Neal®, Dr. J®, Greg Norman®, Neil Lane®, Thalia®, Sports Illustrated®, Eddie Bauer®*, Spyder®, Volcom®, Airwalk®, Nautica®, Forever 21®, Aéropostale®, Juicy Couture®, Vince Camuto®, Lucky Brand®, Nine West®, Jones New York®, Frederick's of Hollywood®, Adrienne Vittadini®, Tretorn®, Tapout®, Prince®, Vision Street Wear®, Brooks Brothers®, Barneys New York®, Judith Leiber®, Herve Leger®, Frye®, Hickey Freeman®, Hart Schaffner Marx®, Thomasville®, Drexel® and Henredon®. Pending acquisition in June 2021*.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

