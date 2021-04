Camping World Announces Peer-to-Peer RV Rental Marketplace Launch Plans

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (CWH) - Get Report ("Camping World" or the "Company"), America's Recreation Dealer, today announced details surrounding the planned launch of the Peer-to-Peer RV Rental marketplace, marketed as Camping World RV Rentals. The rental marketplace further expands the Company's commitment to invest in technology within the RV and outdoor industry with the goal to make RVing more accessible for consumers.

Camping World's new Peer-to-Peer RV rental platform seamlessly connects owners and renters to maximize the owner's return on investment while allowing the renter to pay less money to experience the lifestyle first-hand. The platform will include both towable and motorized RVs.

Camping World RV Rentals opens for listings of RVs beginning May 14 th, 2021 at RVRentals.com and will allow customers to browse RVs and register for alerts when bookings become available. By early July 2021, bookings will open to customers as the rental marketplace enters a soft launch phase before a full nationwide launch in Fall 2021. Camping World's sister company, Good Sam will provide products and services such as rental protection, 24/7 roadside support, and membership savings on booking and service fees to round out the rental experience.

About Camping World Holdings, Inc.

Camping World Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Lincolnshire, IL, (together with its subsidiaries) is America's largest retailer of RVs and related products and services. Our vision is to build a long-term legacy business that makes RVing fun and easy, and our Camping World and Good Sam brands have been serving RV consumers since 1966. We strive to build long-term value for our customers, employees, and shareholders by combining a unique and comprehensive assortment of RV products and services with a national network of RV dealerships, service centers and customer support centers along with the industry's most extensive online presence and a highly-trained and knowledgeable team of associates serving our customers, the RV lifestyle, and the communities in which we operate. We also believe that our Good Sam organization and family of programs and services uniquely enables us to connect with our customers as stewards of the RV enthusiast community and the RV lifestyle. With over 175 locations in 38 states, Camping World, and sister company Gander RV & Outdoors, have grown to become prime destinations for everything RV. For more information, visit www.CampingWorld.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 concerning Camping World and other matters. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release may be forward-looking statements. Statements about our business plans and goals, our long term growth and success, our expectations regarding market potential, demand for our products, capital allocation priorities, our growth strategy, new technology initiatives, our plans and our beliefs regarding our competitive position and prospects for the future, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as ''may,'' ''will,'' ''should,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' ''anticipates,'' ''could,'' ''intends,'' ''targets,'' ''projects,'' ''contemplates,'' ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''predicts,'' ''potential'' or ''continue'' or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this press release are only predictions. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition and results of operations. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider the risks and uncertainties that affect our business, including those described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed for the year ended December 31, 2020 with the SEC on February 26, 2021. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this communication. Except as required by applicable law, we do not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events or otherwise. You are advised, however, to consult any further disclosures we make on related subjects in our public announcements and filings with the SEC.

