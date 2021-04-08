Camping World Announces In-Person Investor Conference And Preview Of First Electric World Location September 14-15 In Salt Lake City, Utah

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (CWH) - Get Report ("Camping World" or the "Company"), America's Recreation Dealer, today announced the Company will host an in-person Investor Conference on September 14-15 in Salt Lake City, Utah. The purpose of the meeting is to update and discuss the Company's strategic goals and initiatives with investors, advisors and analysts.

The Tuesday, September 14 event will be held at the Grand America Hotel, located at 555 South Main Street in Salt Lake City and hosted by Marcus Lemonis, the Company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. The conference will include a dinner reception and video presentation starting at 5:30pm MT. On Wednesday, September 15, the event will continue starting at 9:00am MT, with an off-site preview and presentation of the first Electric World retail location in Draper, Utah.

Details on scheduling and an agenda of the event will be available on the Camping World Investor Relations page starting May 1, 2021.

About Camping World Holdings, Inc.

Camping World Holdings, headquartered in Lincolnshire, Illinois, is America's leading recreational vehicle and outdoor retailer, offering an extensive assortment of recreational vehicles for sale, RV and camping gear, RV maintenance and repair, other outdoor and active sports products, and the industry's broadest and deepest range of services, protection plans, products and resources. Since the Company's founding in 1966, Camping World has grown to become one of the most well-known destinations for everything RV, with more than 170 locations in 38 states and a comprehensive e-commerce platform. For more information, visit www.CampingWorld.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 concerning Camping World and other matters. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release may be forward-looking statements. Statements regarding our future development plans, expansions, acquisitions and new store openings are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as ''may,'' ''will,'' ''should,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' ''anticipates,'' ''could,'' ''intends,'' ''targets,'' ''projects,'' ''contemplates,'' ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''predicts,'' ''potential'' or ''continue'' or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this press release are only predictions. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition and results of operations. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider the risks and uncertainties that affect our business, including those described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed for the year ended December 31, 2020 with the SEC on February 26, 2021. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this communication. Except as required by applicable law, we do not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events or otherwise. You are advised, however, to consult any further disclosures we make on related subjects in our public announcements and filings with the SEC.

