Camping World Announces Deal To Acquire Lloyd Bridges Traveland

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (CWH) - Get Camping World Holdings, Inc. Class A Report ("Camping World"), America's Recreation Dealer, today announced an agreement to acquire the Lloyd Bridges Traveland RV dealerships in Chelsea, MI. The acquisition is anticipated to close early in 2022.

"We continue to pursue dealership acquisitions to expand our market share and we are excited to expand in Michigan, which has great RV demographics," said Marcus Lemonis, CEO and Chairman of Camping World Holdings. "We are honored to add an iconic family brand that has been providing exceptional customer service to RVers for over 55 years. The Lloyd Bridges acquisition strengthens our footprint and allows us to more effectively service our RV and outdoor customer base."

Lloyd Bridges Traveland has two locations in Michigan, in the greater Ann Arbor market, with access off I-94. The East facility is located at 12721 E Old US Hwy 12, while the West facility is located at 1603 S Main Street, and they both will transition to the Camping World brand and be the Company's eighth and ninth locations in the state of Michigan with more planned. The SuperCenters will include a wide range of new and used RVs from top manufacturers in addition to a full assortment of RV and outdoor products and accessories.

Camping World is always looking for seasoned and professional RV sales associates, technicians, and retail support to assist with locations across the country. Individuals interested in applying for a position may visit http://www.campingworldcareers.com/.

About Camping World Holdings, Inc.

Camping World Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Lincolnshire, IL, (together with its subsidiaries) is America's largest retailer of RVs and related products and services. Our vision is to build a long-term legacy business that makes RVing fun and easy, and our Camping World and Good Sam brands have been serving RV consumers since 1966. We strive to build long-term value for our customers, employees, and shareholders by combining a unique and comprehensive assortment of RV products and services with a national network of RV dealerships, service centers and customer support centers along with the industry's most extensive online presence and a highly trained and knowledgeable team of associates serving our customers, the RV lifestyle, and the communities in which we operate. We also believe that our Good Sam organization and family of programs and services uniquely enables us to connect with our customers as stewards of the RV enthusiast community and the RV lifestyle. With over 185 locations in 40 states, Camping World, and sister company Gander RV, have grown to become prime destinations for everything RV. For more information, visit www.CampingWorld.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 concerning Camping World and other matters. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release may be forward-looking statements. Statements about our future expansions, acquisitions, new store openings, business plans and goals, our expectations regarding market potential, demand for our products and growth strategy are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as ''may,'' ''will,'' ''should,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' ''anticipates,'' ''could,'' ''intends,'' ''targets,'' ''projects,'' ''contemplates,'' ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''predicts,'' ''potential'' or ''continue'' or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this press release are only predictions. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition, and results of operations. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider the risks and uncertainties that affect our business, including those described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed for the year ended December 31, 2020, with the SEC on February 26, 2021. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this communication. Except as required by applicable law, we do not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events or otherwise. You are advised, however, to consult any further disclosures we make on related subjects in our public announcements and filings with the SEC.

