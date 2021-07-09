Camping Lights And Lanterns Market Analysis Highlighting The COVID-19 Impact On Leisure Products Industry|Technavio

NEW YORK, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the camping lights and lanterns market and it is poised to grow by USD 68.

NEW YORK, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the camping lights and lanterns market and it is poised to grow by USD 68.21 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 8.34% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Impact of COVID-19The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the camping lights and lanterns market. As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the camping lights and lanterns market 2021-2025 market is expected to have negative & inferior growth.

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Clarus Corp., Extreme Lights, General Electric Co., Johnson Outdoors Inc., KLARUS Lighting Technology Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, LUMINTOP, Newell Brands Inc., OSRAM GmbH, and Wipro Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The rising number of travelers for adventure activities and funding for camping promotion will offer immense growth opportunities. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this camping lights and lanterns market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Camping Lights and Lanterns Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Camping Lights and Lanterns Market is segmented as below:

Product

Flashlights



Lanterns



Headlamps

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Camping Lights and Lanterns Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The camping lights and lanterns market report covers the following areas:

Camping Lights and Lanterns Market Size

Camping Lights and Lanterns Market Trends

Camping Lights and Lanterns Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies more emphasis on multichannel marketing strategies to provide trade offers and government support as one of the prime reasons driving the camping lights and lanterns market growth during the next few years.

Camping Lights and Lanterns Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist camping lights and lanterns market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the camping lights and lanterns market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the camping lights and lanterns market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA

, , APAC, , and MEA Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of camping lights and lanterns market vendors

