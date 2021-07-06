Campfire Announces Summer Demo Days At Frog Studios In New York, Austin And San Francisco

NEW YORK, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Campfire, the pioneering developer of all-new devices and applications for holographic collaboration, announces demo days in conjunction with renowned design firm, frog, part of Capgemini Invent. Companies can experience Campfire's recently-launched collaborative AR/VR system for design and engineering at frog design studios this Summer. The events will allow Enterprise guests to work with their own data, giving them a live preview of how Campfire can integrate with and accelerate their workflows.

Space is limited so Enterprise guests can register here to request an invitation for the events below.

July 14 , Brooklyn , 9AM - 7PM

, , - August 11 , Austin , 9AM - 7PM

, , - September 8 , San Francisco, CA 9AM - 7PM

Campfire brings a new approach to AR/VR collaboration with innovative devices and applications designed to visualize and collaborate with 3D models and data. The resulting experience significantly advances the state-of-the art for visual experience, ease-of-use, and workflow integration. For detailed images and videos of Campfire in action visit: www.campfire3d.com

The Campfire Headset delivers stunning visual quality with a 92° diagonal field-of-view in AR, and a new level of comfort in VR.

The Campfire Console acts like a holographic projector to bring the intuitiveness and robustness of traditional monitors to shared holographic experiences.

The Campfire Pack turns a phone into a powerful controller to reduce the learning curve of dedicated controllers and gestural interfaces.

The Campfire Scenes app enables users to create, share, and control scenes composed from 40+ types of CAD/3D files.

The Campfire Viewer app enables users to work within 3D scenes alone or during video calls using a Campfire Headset, tablet, or phone.

With Demo Days, Campfire also brings a new approach for companies to experience AR/VR collaboration prior to purchase. "Campfire Demo Days make it easy to experience holographic collaboration without purchasing hardware, or configuring or developing software. Guests can even provide their own 3D models to customize the demo experience for their workflow," said Jay Wright, CEO of Campfire.

"We are working with Campfire because we believe they are building the next generation of design collaboration. We're excited to host these events at our studios so others can experience Campfire holographic collaboration for themselves." said Graeme Waitzkin, North American Ventures lead at frog.

About CampfireCampfire is a new startup focused on holographic collaboration for design and engineering workflows. Led by pioneers of today's most well-known augmented reality platforms, Campfire provides a new generation of devices and applications that enable globally distributed teams to work with 3D models as if sharing a central holographic projector. Campfire's solution dramatically advances the state-of-the-art for visual performance, ease of use, and workflow integration over current AR/VR offerings and is built on a foundation of more than 60 patents. The Campfire system is available for early access at www.campfire3d.com and commercial availability targeted for this Fall.

About frogFor more than five decades, frog has collaborated with passionate leaders and visionary entrepreneurs to launch new businesses, win on customer experience and bring bold ideas to life. We help our clients define and implement new business models and strategies to seize market opportunities, build the products and services that their customers love, and strengthen their capabilities and organizations. Applying a focused, interdisciplinary approach, frog helps large organizations, growth-oriented companies and innovative startups make their mark on the world. frog is part of Capgemini Invent. www.frogdesign.com

Press Contacts

Campfire Mike West 313809@email4pr.com 415-689-8574

frog Todd Taylor 313809@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/campfire-announces-summer-demo-days-at-frog-studios-in-new-york-austin-and-san-francisco-301326226.html

SOURCE Campfire