Campbell To Release Fourth-Quarter And Full-Year Fiscal 2020 Results On Sept. 3, 2020

Campbell Soup Company (CPB) - Get Reporttoday announced that it will release its fourth-quarter and full-year fiscal 2020 financial results on Sept. 3, 2020, at approximately 7:00 a.m. ET.

In addition to a press release, Campbell will post the pre-recorded management remarks and related presentation at approximately 7:15 a.m. ET. The materials will be available at investor.campbellsoupcompany.com.

A 30-minute live question and answer session for analysts with Mark Clouse, Chief Executive Officer, and Mick Beekhuizen, Chief Financial Officer, will begin at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The Q&A session can be accessed via webcast at investor.campbellsoupcompany.com/events-and-presentations and by telephone: U.S. and International: +1 (703) 639-1316, access code: 6497776.

For those unable to participate in the Q&A session, a replay will be available at the above website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call. The replay will also be available from approx. 11:30 a.m. ET on Sept. 3, 2020, through 11:59 p.m. ET, Sept. 17, 2020, by dialing +1 (404) 537-3406, access code: 6497776.

Campbell intends to use its investor relations website to make announcements of material financial and other information. Investors and other interested persons are encouraged to regularly check the website for such information. Campbell also will, from time to time, disclose this information through press releases, filings furnished or filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, conference calls and/or webcasts.

