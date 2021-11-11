Campbell To Host Investor Day On Dec. 14, 2021

Campbell Soup Company (CPB) - Get Campbell Soup Company Reporttoday announced that it will host an Investor Day on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. EDT to approximately noon EDT. The meeting will be held virtually.

Members of the Campbell management team will review the company's advantaged position in growing categories and its strategy to unlock its full growth potential. Presenters will include Mark Clouse, President and Chief Executive Officer, Mick Beekhuizen, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and the leaders of the company's two divisions, Valerie Oswalt, Executive Vice President and President, Snacks, and Chris Foley, Executive Vice President and President, Meals & Beverages.

A live question-and-answer session will follow management's prepared remarks.

Event Webcast Details:

A live webcast, including audio, video and presentation slides will be available at https://event.on24.com/CampbellsFiscal2022InvestorDay.

Participants are encouraged to pre-register for this event at the above link and log in to the webcast approximately 5-10 minutes prior to the start of the event. Questions for presenters may be entered at any time during the event on the webcast dashboard.

A replay of the prepared remarks portion of the video webcast will be available approximately 2 hours after the conclusion of the event. A full transcript and a replay of the full video webcast, including the Q&A session, will be available within 24 hours following the conclusion of the event at investor.campbellsoupcompany.com and will be available for one year.

About Campbell Soup CompanyFor more than 150 years, Campbell (CPB) - Get Campbell Soup Company Report has been connecting people through food they love. Generations of consumers have trusted Campbell to provide delicious and affordable food and beverages. Headquartered in Camden, N.J. since 1869, Campbell generated fiscal 2021 net sales of nearly $8.5 billion. Our portfolio includes iconic brands such as Campbell's, Cape Cod, Goldfish, Kettle Brand, Lance, Late July, Milano, Pace, Pacific Foods, Pepperidge Farm, Prego, Snyder's of Hanover, Swanson and V8. Campbell has a heritage of giving back and acting as a good steward of the environment. The company is a member of the Standard & Poor's 500 as well as the FTSE4Good and Bloomberg Gender-Equality Indices. For more information, visit www.campbellsoupcompany.com or follow company news on Twitter via @CampbellSoupCo.

