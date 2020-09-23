Campbell Declares Quarterly Dividend

The Board of Directors of Campbell Soup Company (CPB) - Get Reporttoday declared a regular quarterly dividend on Campbell's capital stock of $0.35 per share. The quarterly dividend is payable Nov. 2, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business Oct. 8, 2020.

About Campbell Soup Company

