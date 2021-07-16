Campbell Conroy & O'Neil Provides Notice Of Data Privacy Incident

BOSTON, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Campbell Conroy & O'Neil ("Campbell") is providing notice of a recent data privacy incident. The following notice includes information about the event, steps taken since discovering the event, and resources available to help individuals protect against potential misuse of their information, should they feel it is appropriate to do so.

What Happened? On February 27, 2021, Campbell became aware of unusual activity on its network. Campbell conducted an investigation and determined that the network was impacted by ransomware, which prevented access to certain files on the system. In response, Campbell began working with third-party forensic investigators to investigate the full nature and scope of the event and to determine what information may have been impacted and to whom the information relates. Campbell also alerted the FBI of the incident. Campbell is providing notice because the investigation thus far determined that certain information relating to individuals was accessed by the unauthorized actor.

What Information Was Involved? We cannot confirm if the unauthorized actor accessed or viewed any specific information relating to individuals. However, we determined that the information present in the system included certain individuals' names, dates of birth, driver's license numbers / state identification numbers, financial account information, Social Security numbers, passport numbers, payment card information, medical information, health insurance information, biometric data, and/or online account credentials (i.e. usernames and passwords). Please note that the information varies by individual and for many individuals, a limited number of data types were determined to be accessible.

What We Are Doing. Campbell is committed to, and takes very seriously, its responsibility to protect all data entrusted to us. As part of our ongoing commitment to the privacy of personal information in our care, we are reviewing our existing policies and procedures, and are working to implement additional safeguards to further secure our information systems. As an added precaution, we are also offering twenty-four (24) months of complimentary access to credit monitoring, fraud consultation, and identity theft restoration services to individuals whose Social Security numbers or the equivalent were accessible as a result of this event.

What You Can Do. Individuals can find out more about how to protect themselves generally against the potential misuse of information by reviewing guidance on Campbell's website entitled Steps You Can Take to Protect Information. You may access that information by visiting the Notice of Privacy Event posted on Campbell's website, https://campbelltriallawyers.com/. The guidance provides additional information regarding fraud alerts and security freezes, as well as contact information for the nationwide consumer reporting agencies. Individuals will also find further information about the services Campbell is offering to eligible individuals on its website via the hyperlink above.

