Campbell Appoints Diane Johnson May Chief Human Resources Officer (Photo: Business Wire)

Campbell Soup Company (CPB) - Get Campbell Soup Company Reporttoday announced the appointment of Diane Johnson May as Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer, effective Nov. 1, 2021.

Johnson May will lead Campbell's human resources function, including talent acquisition and management, organizational effectiveness, compensation and benefits, and inclusion and diversity. She will report to Campbell's President and Chief Executive Officer Mark Clouse and become a member of the Campbell Leadership Team and a Corporate Officer.

"Our success starts with our people and our culture," said Mark Clouse, Campbell's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Diane's extensive food industry experience and leadership skills will be invaluable as we continue to enhance our culture, attract and retain top talent, and unlock our full growth potential."

Johnson May joins Campbell from ManpowerGroup, a global workforce solutions company, where she served as Senior Vice President, People and Culture, North America. She brings deep food industry experience to Campbell, having spent 35 years at Kraft Foods, where she held several key leadership roles, including Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer. Johnson May also held senior leadership roles at Brookdale Senior Living and The Deli Source.

Johnson May earned her B.S. in business administration from Elmhurst College.

She succeeds Xavier Boza who left the company to accept a new opportunity.

