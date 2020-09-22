CAMO® LEVER™ Board Bending And Locking Tool Wins 2020 Pro Tool Innovation Award

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CAMO® LEVER™, part of the CAMO family of innovative products to help build a better deck, has won the 2020 Pro Tool Innovation Award (PTIA) in the Hand Tools-Pry Bars category. Judged by a panel of contractors, construction business owners, tradesmen and media professionals, the 2020 PTIA recognizes the most innovative products the construction industry has to offer.

The judges of the Pro Tool Innovation Awards summed up CAMO LEVER: "You can kiss your traditional pry bar goodbye when you're setting deck boards with the CAMO LEVER. Not only is it more effective at holding even warped boards straight thanks to its job-specific design, but it also reduces the number of people you need to get quality results. We love the LEVER's ability to push and hold deck boards on its own and that it doesn't take a Ph.D. to learn how to use it."

"We're honored to be named a Pro Tool Innovation Award-winner for CAMO LEVER by top industry pros," said W. Scott Baker, CEO, National Nail. "LEVER represents our dedication to helping crews build better decks with ease and in faster timeframes."

With its innovative time and labor-saving design, CAMO LEVER is like an extra pair of hands for your crew. Not only does it straighten unruly boards with a single turn of the handle, it also speeds up grooved installations as it aligns and locks in rows of grooved boards and clips making for quick fastening. The compact deck board bending tool allows one- to two-person installation and helps with social distancing on the jobsite.

Combined with other CAMO innovations like the DRIVE™ stand-up fastening tool, EDGE™, EDGEX™ and new EDGEXMETAL™ Clips for grooved deck boards, and DRIVE Collated screws, CAMO provides contractors with a faster, easier and better way to build a deck.

To learn more about CAMO LEVER visit http://www.camofasteners.com

For more information about the Pro Tool Awards Visit http://www.protoolinnovationawards.com

About CAMOCAMO exists to provide the best deck fastening installation experience for hardworking folks who take pride in their work and value their wallet. That's you. Whether you install decks for a living, offer to help build them with a buddy, or maybe build just one in your lifetime, CAMO products are engineered to save you time and ensure your work looks and performs as you expect it should. CAMO®. The Better Way to Build a Deck. Visit camofasteners.com or call 1-800-968-6245. Be sure to "Like" @camofasteners on Facebook and @camodeckfasteners on Instagram. Search CAMO Fasteners on YouTube to find our channel or check us out on Pinterest.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/camo-lever-board-bending-and-locking-tool-wins-2020-pro-tool-innovation-award-301135717.html

SOURCE National Nail