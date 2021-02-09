CAMO® And Fiberon Partner To Offer Better Ways To Build Beautiful Outdoor Living Spaces

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CAMO, the brand dedicated to creating innovative deck fasteners and tools, and Fiberon, a leading manufacturer of low-maintenance decking, railing and cladding, are partnering to offer Fiberon EDGE®, EDGEX™ and STARTER Clips to Fiberon's entire dealer network. The partnership brings together two trusted brands that put just as much value in the builder's experience as they do the finished result. Together, CAMO and Fiberon offer the most comprehensive fastening system in the composite decking industry, providing versatile solutions for Fiberon grooved deck boards. EDGE, EDGEX and STARTER Clips are engineered to offer contractors a better installation experience increasing speed and efficiency.

"We are excited to partner our leading CAMO EDGE Clip fastening technology with the award-winning Fiberon decking products," said W. Scott Baker, CEO of National Nail. "The combination of our two brands will provide an unparalleled installation and outdoor living experience for installers and homeowners alike."

"Fiberon prides itself on supporting its customers with the best decking products in the industry," said Chris Hayn, vice president of sales at Fiberon. "We're thrilled to enhance our installation experience by adding the latest hidden grooved fastener innovations from an industry leader like CAMO."

EDGE, EDGEX and STARTER Clips are all warranted for use with Fiberon grooved deck boards. Both EDGE and EDGEX Clips eliminate the need for partial installation. EDGE Clips (90-degree deck patterns) hug the joist, and EDGEX Clips (any deck pattern) fit in the board groove, allowing contractors to set multiple rows of boards and clips in place before fastening with the NEVER-MISS™ Guide included in every pail. STARTER Clips offer a fastener-free deck surface that is easy to install. For an even better experience with five times faster installation, contractors can use CAMO LEVER® board bending and locking tools and stand-up CAMO DRIVE™ tool, both available through Fiberon distribution partners.

To learn more about Fiberon EDGE, EDGEX and STARTER Clips, visit fiberondecking.com/products/accessories/deck-fasteners. To learn more about CAMO, visit camofasteners.com.

About CAMO

CAMO exists to provide the best deck installation experience for hardworking doers who take pride in their work and value their wallet. That's you. Whether you install decks for a living, offer to help build them with a buddy, or maybe build just one in your lifetime, CAMO products are engineered to save you time and ensure your work looks and performs as you expect it should. CAMO®. The Better Way to Build a Deck. Visit camofasteners.com or call 1-800-968-6245. Be sure to "Like" @camofasteners on Facebook and @camodeckfasteners on Instagram. Search CAMO Fasteners on YouTube to find our channel or check us out on Pinterest.

About Fiberon

Founded in 1997, Fiberon is a leading U.S. manufacturer of wood-alternative decking, railing and cladding distributed worldwide. Fiberon products are available in a wide range of styles and price points, all providing the warmth and beauty of natural wood without the costly, time-consuming maintenance. Fiberon products are free of toxic chemicals and contain up to 95% recycled content. Recognized as an "Eco-leader" by Green Builder magazine, Fiberon maintains operations in North Carolina and Idaho. For more information, visit www.fiberondecking.com or call 800-573-8841.

Fiberon is part of the Outdoors & Security division of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE: FBHS), which creates products and services that fulfill the dreams of home. FBHS's operating divisions are Plumbing, Cabinets and Outdoors & Security. Its trusted brands include Moen, Perrin & Rowe, Riobel, Rohl, Shaws and Victoria + Albert under the Global Plumbing Group (GPG); more than a dozen core brands under MasterBrand Cabinets; Therma-Tru entry door systems; Fiberon composite decking and railing products; LARSON storm doors and windows; and Master Lock and SentrySafe security products under The Master Lock Company. Fortune Brands holds market leadership positions in all of its divisions. Fortune Brands is part of the S&P 500 Index. For more information, please visit www.fbhs.com.

