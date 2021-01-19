Camille Farhat Joins Water Street Healthcare Partners

CHICAGO, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Water Street Healthcare Partners, a strategic investor focused exclusively on health care, announced today that Camille Farhat, 51, has joined the firm as an executive advisor. Mr. Farhat, a seasoned health care executive, brings to Water Street a highly regarded track record of transforming, revitalizing and growing global businesses spanning pharmaceuticals, implantable devices, capital equipment, consumables and services.

Mr. Farhat most recently spearheaded the transformation of RTI Surgical, Inc., a legacy Water Street portfolio company now operating as Surgalign Holdings, Inc., into a global medical technology leader advancing the science of spine care. Prior to RTI Surgical, Mr. Farhat successfully grew and repositioned numerous global health care businesses, including:

realigning American Medical Systems (AMS) during his tenure as president & CEO, ultimately leading to Boston Scientific's acquisition of the Men's Health and Prostate Health businesses;

advancing several business segments for Baxter International, both as president of Baxter Pharmaceuticals & Technologies and general manager of Global Infusion Systems;

serving as vice president of Business Development and global general manager of Gastroenterology, Urology & Obesity for Medtronic plc;

gaining extensive leadership experience across multiple geographies and industries during his 13-year tenure with General Electric.

Mr. Farhat commented, "I have known the Water Street team for more than 14 years, working with them across a variety of opportunities and investments. From my personal experience, Water Street has always stood out for their unwavering commitment to working with founders and executives to unlock and enable growth for their health care businesses. I'm drawn to Water Street's team because of their culture and value system, and look forward to making a positive impact in the health care industry."

Mr. Farhat most recently served on the board of directors of The Advanced Medical Technology Association (AdvaMed) and CMR Robotics Surgical. He also was a member of the advisory council for Northwestern Memorial Cerebrovascular Neurosurgery. Mr. Farhat holds a master's degree in business administration from Harvard University. He earned a degree in European Union Studies from Institut National d'Etudes Politiques de Paris and a bachelor's degree in International Finance and Accounting from Northeastern University.

"Camille has a unique strength in leading global businesses through tremendous change and consistently growing and positioning them as market leaders. He has a top-tier network of industry relationships and brings high energy to everything he does. We're very pleased that Camille chose to join our team and work with us to grow our portfolio of health care companies," said Chris Sweeney, partner, Water Street.

Water Street has completed more than 120 investments and strategic acquisitions to build 35+ market-leading health care companies in the past decade. The firm is actively pursuing opportunities to grow companies in three key health care sectors: health care services, medical products and diagnostics, and pharmaceuticals and life sciences.

About Water StreetWater Street is a strategic investor focused exclusively on health care. The firm has a strong record of building market-leading companies across key growth sectors in health care. It has worked with some of the world's leading companies on its investments including Humana, Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic and Walgreen Co. Water Street's team is comprised of industry executives and investment professionals with decades of experience investing in and operating global health care businesses. The firm is headquartered in Chicago. For more information about Water Street, visit waterstreet.com.

