Cameco Reports Document Filings

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cameco (TSX: CCO; NYSE: CCJ) reported today that it filed its annual report on Form 40-F with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. The document includes Cameco's audited annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020, its management's discussion and analysis (MD&A), and its Canadian annual information form (AIF).

In addition, Cameco filed its AIF with Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Its audited annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020, and its MD&A were filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities in February 2021.

All of these documents are posted on our website. Shareholders may obtain hard copies of these documents, including the financial statements, free of charge by contacting:

Cameco Investor Relations 2121 11th Street West Saskatoon, SK S7M 1J3 Phone: 306-956-6294

On April 6, 2021, Cameco plans to post on its website the management proxy circular that is being distributed to shareholders of record as of March 10, 2021 for its annual meeting of shareholders on May 6, 2021.

Cameco is one of the largest global providers of the uranium fuel needed to energize a clean-air world. Our competitive position is based on our controlling ownership of the world's largest high-grade reserves and low-cost operations. Utilities around the world rely on our nuclear fuel products to generate power in safe, reliable, carbon-free nuclear reactors. Our shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. Our head office is in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

Investor inquiries: Rachelle Girard 306-956-6403rachelle_girard@cameco.com

Media inquiries: Jeff Hryhoriw 306-385-5221jeff_hryhoriw@cameco.com