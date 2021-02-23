Camden Property Trust Provides Information On Recent Winter Storms In Texas

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) (the "Company") announced today that all of its apartment communities in Texas are currently operational, and full power and water access has been restored for all residents.

Camden Property Trust (CPT) - Get Report (the "Company") announced today that all of its apartment communities in Texas are currently operational, and full power and water access has been restored for all residents. After considering insurance reimbursements, the Company expects to incur less than $1.0 million in expenses during the first quarter of 2021 related to the recent winter storms and freeze damage in Texas. The Company will provide additional information or updates in the event of a material change in this situation.

"Our top priority is always the health and safety of our team members and residents, particularly during times such as this," said Richard J. Campo, Camden's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We are proud of the concern and caring our on-site teams have provided to our residents during this unfortunate weather situation, and we thank each and every resident for their patience and support."

