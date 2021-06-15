Camden Property Trust Announces Second Quarter 2021 Dividend

The Board of Trust Managers of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) (the "Company") declared a second quarter cash dividend of $0.

The Board of Trust Managers of Camden Property Trust (CPT) - Get Report (the "Company") declared a second quarter cash dividend of $0.83 per share to holders of record as of June 30, 2021 of its Common Shares of Beneficial Interest. The dividend is to be paid on July 16, 2021.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 168 properties containing 57,179 apartment homes across the United States. Upon completion of 8 properties currently under development, the Company's portfolio will increase to 59,787 apartment homes in 176 properties. Camden has been recognized as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For® by FORTUNE magazine for 14 consecutive years, most recently ranking #8.

