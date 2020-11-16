Camden Property Trust Announces Participation In Nareit's REITworld 2020 Annual Conference

Camden Property Trust (CPT) - Get Report (the "Company") announced today that it will participate in Nareit's REITworld 2020 Annual Conference which is being held virtually November 17-19, 2020. Camden's roundtable discussion has been scheduled for Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 1:45 PM Eastern Time. The event will be webcast live in a listen-only mode and can be accessed by registering for the event at https://reit.cventevents.com/event/2e1cd484-8bec-4877-ad65-73cd599730f8/regProcessStep1. An audio archive of the event will be available on the Company's website at camdenliving.com in the Investors section on or after Friday, November 20, 2020. A copy of Camden's most recent investor presentation will also be available in the Investors section of the Company's website.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 165 properties containing 56,383 apartment homes across the United States. Upon completion of 9 properties currently under development, the Company's portfolio will increase to 59,104 apartment homes in 174 properties. Camden has been recognized as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For® by FORTUNE magazine for 13 consecutive years, most recently ranking #18. The Company also received a Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award in 2020, ranking #25 for large U.S. companies.

